Spain Park, Chelsea win to set up huge battle of unbeatens

× 1 of 2 Expand Spain Park running back CJ Cowley (26) celebrates a touchdown with his teammates during a game between Spain Park and Pelham on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Pelham High School. Photo by Richard Force. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Chelsea QB Miller Bauman (10) attempts a pass during a game between Chilton County and Chelsea on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Chelsea High School Stadium in Chelsea, AL. Photo by Todd Lester Prev Next

Spain Park and Chelsea took care of business Friday night, setting up a huge showdown this week that could determine a region championship.

Both teams will take perfect records into their Class 6A, Region 3 showdown set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Jaguar Stadium on the campus of Spain Park High School. Both teams are 6-0 overall and 3-

0 in region action, meaning the winner of this game is likely to claim the region title.

Spain Park, ranked third in the state in last week's AHSAA state poll, made easy work of Pelham, rolling to a 42-7 victory Friday night. Chelsea similarly dispatched Chilton County 35-6 for a happy Homecoming night. Chelsea wasn't ranked last week but was poised to crack the top 10 as the unranked team receiving the most poll points.

Kickoff for the game Thursday is 7 p.m.

Briarwood Christian knocked off an undefeated for the second consecutive week. The Lions (2-5) toppled Corner 31-6 and now look like they could make a run at a playoff bid despite starting the season with five consecutive losses. Up next is a key game against John Carroll Catholic this Friday.

In the other game involving a 280 area team, Oak Mountain fell to Hoover 28-10.

We're clearly in the stretch run of the season, with each game holding implications for playoff positioning. To be in the know in the latest, follow this link to see all the ways you can follow our high school football coverage this fall on social media.

And don't forget to check out the Under the Lights podcast, hosted by our Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd. Episodes drop every Wednesday with in-depth discussion of the teams, players and games that make Friday nights special in Alabama.

Under the Lights is presented this fall by SYNLawn Alabama.

The podcast can be found on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Just click on one of the options for a direct link to the podcast.