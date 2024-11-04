Accolades: 280’s top athletes

×
Chelsea’s Ty Cason and Oak Mountain’s John Shoemaker were winners in the Shelby County Championship cross-country race on Sept. 28.
- Shelby County Championships: Oak Mountain’s John Shoemaker and Chelsea’s Ty Cason were winners in the Shelby County Championship cross-country race on Sept. 28. Shoemaker won the boys race by more than a minute, crossing the line in 14 minutes, 59 seconds. Cason also won the girls race by more than a minute, running the race in 18:19.
- Briarwood RB Luke Reynolds: Returned from injury to go for 168 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in a win over Leeds on Sept. 27.
- Briarwood RB Eli Thompson: Notched a 54-yard reception to set up the Lions’ game-winning touchdown in a 21-17 win over John Carroll on Oct. 11.
- Oak Mountain QB Will O’Dell: Threw for 292 yards and rushed for 61 yards in the game against Vestavia Hills on Oct. 11.
- Chelsea RB Chase Stracener: Ran for 207 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries in a win over Paul Bryant on Sept. 27.
- Chelsea RB Caden Summers: Scored a rushing and a receiving touchdown in a win over Paul Bryant on Sept. 27.
- Spain Park RB Dakarai Shanks: Ran the ball 19 times for 134 yards in a win over Chelsea on Oct. 10.
- Spain Park RB CJ Cowley: Scored a couple touchdowns in a win over Pelham on Oct. 4, going for 89 yards on nine carries.
- Spain Park WR Corey Barber: Caught six passes for 175 yards and a touchdown in a win over Pelham on Oct. 4. He’s gone over 200 yards multiple times as well, including 202 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Benjamin Russell on Sept. 20.
- Spain Park TE Ryan Breazeale: Caught four passes for 28 yards and a couple touchdowns in a comeback win over James Clemens on Sept. 27.