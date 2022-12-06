Arthitis Foundation 2022 Jingle Bell Run is Saturday, Dec. 10

× Expand Image courtesy of Arthritis Foundation

If you like running or walking, dressing up in holiday costumes or both, the Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run may be for you.

It’s a 5K designed to raise money for the Arthritis Foundation and will take place Saturday, Dec. 10, at Veterans Park on Valleydale Road in Hoover.

The cost to run the race with a timing chip is $45 through Dec. 8, or you can run without the timing chip for $40. Either way, the cost goes up $5 after Dec. 8.

But participants, either as individuals or teams, are invited to raise additional money for the foundation by asking for donations in connection with the race.

People are encouraged to wear festive holiday attire for the run, and each runner will be given a race T-shirt and jingle bells.

The festivities begin at 7:30 a.m. with day-of registration and packet pickup, followed by an opening ceremony at 8 a.m., costume contest for individuals, groups and pets at 8:30 a.m.; warm-up at 8:45, lineup at 8:50 and the race start at 9 a.m.

Finisher medals will be given to all participants who complete the race, and additional medals will be given out to top finishers in various age groups afterward at the post-race celebration. There also and there is a reunion planned from 10 to 10:45 for families of people battling with juvenile arthritis.

Dogs and strollers are welcome in the 5K. For more information, contact Kelly Maliska at kmaliska@arthritis.org or 470-440-2856 or go to events.arthritis.org.