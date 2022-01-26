2 new restaurants readying to open in Chelsea

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle. Two new restaurants are opening in Chelsea over the next several weeks. Arby’s was expected to open Jan. 31, followed by Buffalo Wild Wings in late February or early March.

Nine months after announcing the coming of two new restaurants to Chelsea, Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings are nearing completion.

The initial goal was for the restaurants to be open in fall 2021, but target opening dates for both were pushed back several months due to material and construction delays.

Owners Tim Spencer and Sterling Barbour of Southern Wings Inc. Group both live near Chelsea and have operated several Buffalo Wild Wings locations in central Alabama since 2002.

Chelsea will be their ninth or 10th store, depending on when their Oxford location opens. The Arby’s location will be their first.

Spencer and Barbour said they chose Chelsea because it has been the fastest growing city in the state and continues to expand at a rapid pace.

“With the population growth, it’s a smart move to move some of these stores further out,” Spencer said. “What we are really liking is that the land behind it was sold to a hotel developer, and we saw Tony’s [Picklesimer] master plan with what would happen with that little area.”

The 2,500-square-foot Arby’s location was scheduled to open Jan. 31, and Matt Wilks will serve as the regional director. Buffalo Wild Wings is set to open in late February or early March and will be led by Chelsea resident Joseph Palladino as the regional manager.

“As a resident of Chelsea, I can’t tell you how excited we are to get on the ground and get involved in this community,” Palladino said during the groundbreaking event.

The Chelsea site will be the first Buffalo Wild Wings location in the country based on a new corporate prototype size and layout. Featuring new design fixtures and updated finishes, it will be around 5,300 square feet and seat around 240, including a hybrid year-round patio with garage doors.

Spencer said he likes that it’s not right off U.S. 280 and will prevent traffic from backing up on U.S. 280.

“It’s easier to get in and out because it has an access road,” he said.

Arby’s will employ around 25 staff, while Buffalo Wild Wings will have around 100.

Spencer said the restaurants are bringing a buzz of excitement from the community.

“I’ve been in the area a little bit with the construction, and people are coming by every day asking when we are going to open,” he said. “It is sort of mirroring when we opened our store in Alabaster at the Promenade. It opened in 2006 when the city was smaller at that time and was growing about like Chelsea is.”

Spencer said the community is excited about a national sports restaurant coming in that will be locally owned. He said their main goal is to make it a local-feeling place, with local sports star jerseys on display. He added that Palladino is ingrained in Chelsea sports and will have displays in all the right places for community tie-ins.

“We’re excited about it,” Spencer said. “It’s going according to plan, but just a little later.”