280 area business: February 2025

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 191024_McLeod_Software_JA An employee exits the lobby of McLeod Software, a company based in Hoover, Alabama, that provides software for the trucking industry, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. The company has added more than 120 employees in the past two years and expects to add about 200 more within the next three years.

News and Accomplishments

McLeod Software has partnered with Motorcity Systems to enhance its LoadMaster Symphony Mobile Communications platform. This certified integration enables seamless data flow between McLeod’s LoadMaster platform and Motorcity’s ROLLER mobile app, a driver-focused solution offering messaging, workflow, and truck-safe navigation.

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce is offering free business coaching sessions with Bradley Koch every Tuesday morning from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the chamber offices at 3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 375. To reserve a spot, go to promo.4sightcoach.com/chamber-office-hours.

As of Jan. 1, APCO Employees Credit Union (with locations at 6400 Tattersall Park Drive in Hoover and 370 Chelsea Crossroads) and Mutual Savings Credit Union announced the official approval of a merger of the two credit unions. Mutual Savings Credit Union now operates as a division of APCO Employees Credit Union, and both credit unions will work toward a full systems conversion expected to be completed in 2025.

Brookwood Baptist Health has officially rebranded to become Baptist Health, and the system’s five central Alabama hospitals and other facilities have undergone name changes as well. That includes the Baptist Health freestanding emergency department at 7131 Cahaba Valley Road. Baptist Health on Oct. 1 became part of Orlando Health, which serves the southeastern United States and Puerto Rico. Orlando Health manages day-to-day operations of the system in partnership with the Baptist Health System.

Personnel Moves

RealtySouth recently welcomed Khalilah Williams to its Chelsea office, located at 331 Chelsea Corners Way, Suite 101, Chelsea. As a professionally trained and licensed Realtor, Williams is committed to providing clients with powerful marketing strategies, utilizing current technology tools and staying informed on market trends. Williams looks forward to serving clients in the years to come.

Burn Boot Camp has promoted Brandi Davis to be the regional community manager for all four of its Birmingham-area locations (Meadow Brook, Hoover, Homewood and Vestavia Hills). She has been a member of Burn Boot Camp since May 2019. She taught first grade for 10 years at McAdory Elementary School and has been a substitute teacher for Hoover City Schools for many years. She also was the hospitality chairwoman for Gwin Elementary School and Hoover High School for years.

Anniversaries

The Florist in Chelsea is celebrating its one-year anniversary at 11728 Chelsea Road. Tiffany Miller, the owner, has over 10 years of experience with flowers and a passion for supporting local artisans. Her shop offers beautiful floral arrangements alongside products from 11 local artisans. The Florist in Chelsea specializes in fresh-cut flowers, custom glass vases, candles, handmade jewelry, and unique stone fire pots. The shop also supports other small businesses and offers delivery within a 15-mile radius.

Closings

Swoozie’s recently closed its location at The Summit. Known for its unique gifts, stationery and party supplies, Swoozie’s served as a go-to destination for celebratory and personalized items.

