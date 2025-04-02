280 area Business Happenings: April 2025

Openings

Dyer Orthodontics has opened at 6801 Cahaba Valley Road, Suite 210, in Hoover, offering expert orthodontic care in a welcoming environment. Whether patients are looking for a straighter smile, personalized treatment options or professional guidance, the team is dedicated to providing top-tier orthodontic services. 205-922-0075, dyerorthodontics.com.

Chelsea Audiology Clinic has opened at 15582 U.S. 280, Suite 108, in Chelsea, offering comprehensive hearing healthcare services for patients of all ages. The clinic specializes in hearing assessments, treatment options and personalized solutions to improve hearing health. 205-618-9222, chelseahearing.com.

Personnel

McLeod Software has appointed Stacey Queen as chief financial officer and promoted Missy Wright to vice president of core operations — reinforcing its commitment to innovation and operational excellence.

Queen, who brings 25 years of financial leadership experience, aims to enhance transparency and cross-department collaboration, ensuring the company’s continued financial success. Wright, celebrating her 20th year at McLeod, will oversee a team of 150, focusing on improving customer self-service capabilities, streamlining project implementation and enhancing customer support.

McLeod Software — founded in 1985 and headquartered in Birmingham — is a leader in transportation management software, serving trucking companies and freight brokers with solutions that optimize operations, automate workflows and improve efficiency. Its flagship products include LoadMaster, PowerBroker and Freight Management Solutions, designed to help customers reduce costs, increase visibility and drive profitability. 205-823-5100, mcleodsoftware.com.

News

The Megan Montgomery Foundation to Prevent Domestic Violence, Inc., headquartered along U.S. 280, has announced its February 2025 grants, awarding funding to organizations dedicated to healthy relationship education programs.

Grants include $7,500 to Samford University, $6,300 to Marion Military Institute, $10,000 to Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina, $5,000 to the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama (¡HICA!), $5,000 to Wallace State Community College, $13,884 to Lighthouse Women’s Center, $7,500 to Triumph Services, $2,800 to Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School and $10,500 to HOPE Family Services.

Founded by Megan Montgomery’s family after her tragic death in 2019, the nonprofit is committed to preventing relationship violence through education and empowerment. 205-568-7474, megansfoundation.org.

Southland Transportation Group — an International® commercial truck dealership with offices on U.S. 280 — has received International’s Top Dealer Award, recognizing the top 8% of dealerships that demonstrate exceptional performance in financial standards, market representation and customer satisfaction.

With locations across Alabama, Southland provides sales, parts and service for International trucks, IC buses and other top commercial vehicle brands. The dealership offers fleet maintenance solutions, financing options and an extensive parts inventory to keep commercial trucks on the road with minimal downtime.

“Customers throughout the country work closely with their dealer partners to ensure their operations continue to move smoothly. Southland Transportation Group embodies that partnership mindset,” said Justina Morosin Batchelor, senior vice president of sales and field operations at International. southlandtransportationgroup.com.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Capstone Build Capstone Building Corp., based in Meadow Brook Corporate Park at 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, has completed construction of Evolve Townhomes and Thrive Lofts at The 52 World, a $61.3 million apartment and townhome development in Pensacola.

Capstone Building Corp. — headquartered on U.S. 280 — has completed Evolve Townhomes and Thrive Lofts at The 52 World, a $61.3 million luxury residential development in Pensacola, Florida.

Developed by The Dawson Company, the project spans 362,700 square feet with 318 units, offering a mix of high-end apartments and townhomes with premium amenities such as walking trails, ponds, playgrounds, saltwater pools with barbecue stations, co-working spaces, two gyms (including a three-level commercial-grade fitness facility), dog parks and retail spaces, including a gourmet grocery store and fuel station.

The 52 World also features The Living Art Museum — an outdoor sculpture park showcasing world-renowned artists.

Capstone Building Corp. — founded in 1997 — has completed over 130 projects in 22 states with a total valuation exceeding $3 billion. The company specializes in multifamily housing, student housing and mixed-use developments, ensuring each project meets high standards of quality and innovation. capstonebuilding.com.

Rebranding

Southern Energy Credit Union is the new name for APCO Employees Credit Union — reflecting its expanded reach following mergers with Powerco Federal Credit Union and Mutual Savings Credit Union.

Founded in 1953, the credit union has grown to serve employees, retirees and families of Southern Company across Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi. The rebrand honors its history while embracing future growth, maintaining its commitment to competitive financial products and personalized service.

With over $3 billion in assets and 90,000 members, Southern Energy Credit Union continues to provide industry-leading savings rates, competitive loan options and lower fees than traditional banks. All existing branch locations will remain open, and members will continue to receive the same trusted service from their local branches. southernenergycu.org.