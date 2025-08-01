280 area Business Happenings: August 2025

NOW OPEN

Articularis Rheumatology Specialists has opened a new practice at 4902 Valleydale Road to serve patients in Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Homewood and the greater Birmingham area. The practice, led by Dr. Kurt Blake, offers diagnosis, treatment and management of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, gout, osteoporosis and Sjögren’s syndrome. Dr. Blake is dual board-certified in internal medicine and rheumatology and completed his fellowship at UAB. The office is equipped with advanced medical technology, on-site infusion therapy and in-house laboratory services. 205-677-5454

New Day Car Wash has opened a new site at 5305 U.S. 280, next to Hamburger Heaven, marking the company’s fourth location in the Birmingham area. The car wash features New Day’s longest wash tunnel and is now the flagship location for the brand, which also operates in Vestavia Hills, Trussville and Fultondale, with a Tuscaloosa site planned. New Day offers customers a choice of four wash packages and monthly membership options.

Boll & Branch opened its first Alabama location at The Summit in Birmingham in June. The New Jersey-based company, known for luxury organic cotton bed linens, blankets and bath towels, opened in a space next to Dear Prudence. Founded in 2014, Boll & Branch began opening physical stores in 2017 and has expanded to 11 locations across New Jersey, Connecticut, Georgia, Texas, Florida, Illinois and Virginia.

Luxurious Linens, a custom bedding and fine linens business, has opened a space in The Mercantile by Miller store at 5287 U.S. 280, Suite 249. 205-789-3975

COMING SOON

The long-awaited Valley Post business and entertainment district in Chelsea is on track to open in fall 2025 at 1017 Dunnavant Valley Road, the former site of Treetop Family Adventure at the corner of U.S. 280 and Highway 41. Signage for the development went up in mid-June, giving residents a visible sign of progress at the site. The project will feature four restaurants from Pihakis Restaurant Group — Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Hero Doughnuts, Luca and Little Donkey, which previously operated in Greystone. Valley Post will also include an outdoor LED video wall for movies, sports and programs, with lawn seating, as well as an entertainment district designation allowing patrons to walk the property with open containers. The project, developed by Michael Mouron and Nick Pihakis, broke ground in early 2024 and is expected to draw visitors from across the 280 corridor, including Greystone, Highland Lakes, Eagle Point and Mt Laurel.

Alo Yoga, the Los Angeles-based activewear and lifestyle brand, was scheduled to open its first Alabama store at The Summit in late July. The company, known for its luxury athleisure styles and strong social media following, markets clothing for women and men and refers to its stores as “sanctuaries.” Founded in 2007, Alo Yoga has more than 70 locations nationwide, including stores in Atlanta and Nashville.

RELOCATIONS AND RENOVATIONS

Lululemon reopened its Birmingham store at The Summit in a new, larger location at 243 Summit Blvd. The athletic and leisure apparel brand closed its previous store in early July to prepare for the move. The new space opened with the latest gear and special in-store promotions. Lululemon offers athletic and casual styles for men and women, as well as accessories and other products.

NEW OWNERSHIP

Crazy Cajuns’ Boiling Pot has reopened on U.S. 280 in Inverness Plaza under new ownership. The longtime Cajun restaurant, located at 125 Inverness Plaza, closed June 21 after 28 years but reopened July 16 under the leadership of Dave Dempsey. Dempsey, who also owns Crawfish Warehouse in Jasper, said he plans to preserve the restaurant’s family recipes and traditions while continuing to serve longtime customers on the 280 corridor. The menu remains focused on Cajun staples, including jambalaya, po’ boys and other Louisiana-inspired dishes.

The team behind Edwards Chevrolet 280 has expanded its presence in Birmingham by acquiring the Carlock Honda dealership in Ensley. The dealership at 1813 Ensley Ave. was rebranded as Edwards Honda in June and is now locally owned and operated by Lee Edwards and Kevin Liles. Edwards, a family-run automotive group with more than 110 years of history, brings its legacy of customer service and family values to the Honda brand. Business operations were acquired, while the property remains under separate ownership. This marks the third ownership change for the Ensley dealership in three years.

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

The Alabama Wildlife Center at Oak Mountain State Park is raising funds to replace a failed HVAC unit that forced the cancellation of its annual Birmingham Nature Fest in July. The outage has impacted the reptile room, intake desk, education room and bird feeding observatory, making it unsafe to host visitors, staff and resident wildlife during the summer heat. The center aims to raise $15,000 by Aug. 31 to help cover half of the $30,000 replacement cost. Donations will help restore climate control and keep the facility comfortable and functional for wildlife care, education and community programs.

The Kiwanis Club of Birmingham will induct five business leaders into the Birmingham Business Hall of Fame during its annual luncheon and ceremony Tuesday, Aug. 19, at the Harbert Center. This year’s honorees are Horace Corbin Day of Jemison Investment Co., John H. Holcomb III of National Bank of Commerce, Don James of Vulcan Materials Co., John D. Johns of Protective Life Corp. and Charles McCrary of Alabama Power Co. Tickets and sponsorships are available at

Capstone Building Corp., based at 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350 in Meadow Brook Corporate Park, has completed construction on a $40 million single-family rental cottage development in Calabash, North Carolina, called Heartsease at Calabash. The development by EYC Companies features 158 craftsman-style cottages across nearly 40 acres, maintaining a density of four units per acre. It includes single-level floor plans, duplexes with one and two bedrooms and stand-alone cottages with one, two or three bedrooms ranging from 1,067 to 1,588 square feet. It also has a clubhouse, saltwater pool, fitness center, pickleball courts, poolside fire pits and park swings, walking trails, open green space, picnic areas and a pond. 205-803-5226

ANNIVERSARIES

D.F. Hughes Design Build at 4958 Valleydale Road, Suite 102, this year is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The business, led by owner Darrell Hughes and principal designer Nicole Shultz, offers residential remodeling and interior design services, including kitchen and bath renovations, basement and attic finishing and full home remodels. 205-635-4390

Constant Companion Animal Hospital, 150 Narrows Drive, is celebrating its third anniversary. The clinic offers full-service veterinary care for cats and dogs, including dental care, diagnostics, emergency and urgent care, surgical procedures and wellness visits. 205-635-0313

Howarth-Haddock Design, an upscale furniture boutique, is enjoying its fourth anniversary at 56 Manning Place in Mt Laurel. The shop carries one-of-a-kind furniture and décor pieces and is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 205-381-0576

Liberty Mutual/Comparion Insurance Company has been open for two years in Meadow Brook’s Corporate Park. The business offers vehicle, property and life insurance. 205-995-9883

M&M Jewelers has been open for 32 years. The jeweler, located in Inverness Corners, provides experienced jewelry appraisals, repairs and more than 40 years of combined experience in the industry. Customers can shop for pearls, diamonds and other fine jewelry with one-on-one assistance. 205-991-0593

The Normal Brand is celebrating two years at The Summit. The business is known for making casual, “normal” clothes better, and it was started by three brothers who wanted to create clothing people could live life in. Customers can stop by the Summit location Monday through Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. and Sunday at noon. 205-644-1866

CLOSINGS

Starz Karaoke Lounge, located at 5479 U.S. 280, Ste. 118, announced its immediate closing on June 25 via its Facebook page after more than 20 years of operations.