280 area business happenings: January 2026

COMING SOON

D-BAT Oak Mountain, located at 5308 Cahaba Valley Road near Heardmont Park, is scheduled to open in early 2026. The 16,500-square-foot facility will offer indoor, climate-controlled training space for baseball and softball. Programs will include batting cage rentals, private lessons, camps, clinics and monthly memberships. The facility will also feature automated pitching machines, pitching mounds, a team and party room, and a pro shop with gear and apparel. The business is locally owned by Chris Hillman, who said the facility is designed to support players of all ages and skill levels, from beginners to competitive athletes. In addition to individual instruction, the space will accommodate team training and host events. D-BAT Oak Mountain is part of a national network of D-BAT franchises that focus on skill development in a controlled, professional environment. The facility aims to serve families, teams and the wider Oak Mountain and U.S. 280 corridor communities year round.

TriaVision has welcomed VisionFirst, a nearly 30-year-old eye care provider with five locations, into its statewide network. The move brings all VisionFirst clinics under the TriaVision brand, with the full transition expected by March 1. A new location will open at The Colonnade, 3980 Colonnade Parkway. Founded in 2024 by 14 former UAB Callahan Eye Hospital doctors, TriaVision has quickly grown to 13 clinics, employing 25 ophthalmologists and optometrists and providing more than 100,000 patient visits and 9,000 surgeries each year. The addition of VisionFirst expands TriaVision’s reach and strengthens access to vision care across Alabama. VisionFirst leaders said the move enhances patient care by combining long-standing physician relationships with increased collaboration and access to advanced treatment options. TriaVision’s growth also includes a new ophthalmic Ambulatory Surgery Center that will offer advanced cataract and vision correction procedures in an integrated clinic and surgical setting. 833-SEE-TRIA (833-733-8742)

NOW OPEN

Valley Post, a new dining and entertainment hub, opened in December at the northwest corner of U.S. 280 and Dunnavant Valley Road in Chelsea. Developed by Capstone Real Estate Development and The Pihakis Restaurant Group, the 6-acre complex features four of PRG’s signature restaurants: Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Hero Diner, Little Donkey and Luca & Lucy. Each concept offers indoor seating and a spacious patio connected by landscaped walkways and a shared green space with a high-definition screen. Designed as a post-up spot for families and teams, the project adds energy to Chelsea’s growing restaurant scene. The project was designed by Chambless King Architects and built by Rives Construction, both of Birmingham.

Solidcore, a growing Pilates brand based in Virginia, opened its first Alabama location at 333 Summit Blvd. near REI at The Summit. The studio offers signature 50-minute, high-intensity, low-impact workouts on resistance-based reformers, set to intense music and blue neon lighting. The workout targets the core, shoulders, quads and hamstrings and was designed to challenge all fitness levels. The Birmingham opening is part of Solidcore’s nationwide expansion to more than 150 studios. The company employs more than 3,500 people and serves more than 200,000 clients each month across locations in 25 states.