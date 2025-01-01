280 area business happenings: January 2025

× Expand Corinne Sweet, owner of Board in Birmingham, poses in the front of her new restaurant. Photo courtesy of Corinne Sweet.

Now Open

The LaQuinta Inn in Chelsea opened in late November. The first hotel in Chelsea was a priority for city leaders. Ground broke in the summer of 2024 and the hotel held its grand opening shortly before Thanksgiving. It is located at 44 Atchison Parkway.

205-677-9002, wyndhamhotels.com/laquinta/chelsea-alabama/la-quinta-inn-suites-chelsea/overview

Board in Birmingham, a new charcuterie-based restaurant, opened recently along the U.S. 280 corridor. Located between Hugh Daniel Boulevard and Greystone Highlands Circle, the restaurant specializes in charcuterie boards and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., after which the space is available for private events, from baby showers to corporate gatherings.

205-261-9853, boardbham.com

Kyuramen in Inverness opened last month. The national ramen chain is located at 950 Inverness Corners. It is the first location in Alabama. The restaurant describes itself as creating “the most unique and rich ramen dishes” using a variety of Japanese styles. Their honeycomb seating arrangements offer private dining experiences. If you want to be a part of the action, you can also sit at the bar and watch the chefs strut their stuff. For those anxious to try multiple dishes, the yinyang bowl is divided in half to allow room for two ramen choices. Their location also features a boba tea bar that can be ordered from even without dining in the restaurant. Kyuramen is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and until 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. 205-968-1999, kyuramen.com

BOSS, an upscale clothing store, has opened at the Summit, the shopping center announced in late November. The world-famous brand had announced it would be coming to The Summit this past fall. BOSS is located between Bath & Body Works and Warby Parker.

205-460-8600, hugoboss.com

American Eagle, which offers casual clothing, opened at the Summit shortly before Thanksgiving. The clothing store describes its garments as “comfortable with a carefree vibe.” This is the third location in the area, joining the locations in Hoover and Leeds. American Eagle is located next to Aerie/Offline, near Chuy’s.

205-970-9719, ae.com

Upperline Health, the nation’s largest podiatry-focused healthcare group, has opened a new location along the U.S. 280 corridor in Greystone Park, offering a boutique-style experience for patients.The practice is led by Dr. Tameka Lee, a board-certified podiatrist with more than 26 years of experience. The new clinic aims to provide comprehensive foot and ankle care tailored to the needs of the local community. Dr. Lee, who previously practiced in western Birmingham, said she saw an opportunity to bring her expertise closer to home.Upperline Health’s new location is at 5511 U.S. 280, Suite 118.

205-813-8117, upperlinehealth.com

Relocations

× Expand MICHAEL WOODALL

Space Cadets, Birmingham’s premier organizing service and retail store, is excited to announce its relocation to The Mercantile on U.S. 280 in Brook Highland. Founded by award-winning organizer Kim McBrayer in 2001, Space Cadets has grown into a trusted name for residential renovations, space planning and high-quality organizing solutions. Stay tuned for even more exciting developments as the company plans to open additional Birmingham-area locations in 2025.

205-326-7025, spacecadetsorg.com

Anniversaries

Cottage Supply Company at 20 Chelsea Corners in Chelsea is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Jan. 29. They are a locally owned, one-stop shop for home improvement needs. 205-618-8001, cottagesupplycompany.com/chelsea

× Expand Erin Nelson Photo by Erin Nelson Morgan and Austin Loyd with their two sons, Wyatt, 14 weeks, and Walker, 2, at Christian Brothers Automotive in Tattersall Park on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Christian Brothers Automotive, 6612 Tattersall Lane, recently celebrated the fourth anniversary of its Tattersall Park location. It offers a variety of auto care services including upkeep, maintenance and repair.

205-839-1455, cbac.com

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, 6401 Tattersall Drive, recently celebrated the fifth anniversary of its Tattersall Park location.

205-538-2700, walk-ons.com