280 area Business Happenings: June 2025

Expand Photo courtesy of YMCA of Greater Birmingham YMCA of Greater Birmingham names Chad Zaucha as new CEO. He brings 20+ years of experience and will succeed longtime leader Dan Pile on June 2.

Personnel Moves

The YMCA of Greater Birmingham has named Chad Zaucha its new president and CEO. Zaucha brings more than 20 years of YMCA leadership experience and most recently served as CEO of the YMCA of Muncie, Indiana. He will succeed Dan Pile, who retired earlier this month.

205-324-4563, ymcabham.org

RealtySouth’s Chelsea office has welcomed three new real estate agents. Madison Morris, Billy Bowen and Anna Walling recently joined the team, bringing new energy and commitment to the growing Chelsea market. Morris began her career with RealtySouth Chelsea on April 2, while Bowen and Walling both started April 22. RealtySouth, a longstanding leader in Alabama’s real estate market, continues to expand its presence in Chelsea as the area experiences steady residential growth.

Sharp Wellness and Counseling has announced that Rachel McCullough, Ph.D., LPC, PMH-C, has joined the practice. McCullough works with adults and couples dealing with a range of issues, including depression, anxiety, relationship concerns, grief and loss, ADHD, fertility concerns, pregnancy and postpartum challenges, and parenting. She is in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama.

205-383-6650, sharpwellnessandcounseling.com

News and Accomplishments

× Expand Photo by Taylor Bright. A sign New Day Car Wash at the site of the old Lloyd’s Restaurant.

New Day Car Wash is hiring for multiple positions as construction continues at its new location at 5305 U.S. 280 in Birmingham. The company, launched by Birmingham-based LIV Development in early 2024, is expanding its footprint along the U.S. 280 corridor, joining competitors such as Dirty Dog’s Car Wash, Mister Car Wash, Take 5 Car Wash and Blue Rain Car Wash. The new site sits on land formerly occupied by Lloyd’s Restaurant, a longtime community staple that closed in 2023. The property was sold in December for a combined $5 million, with 280 New Day LLC purchasing the car wash parcel in January for $2.9 million. An opening date for the new New Day Car Wash location has not yet been announced.

205-123-4567, newdaycarwash.com

McLeod Software, a Birmingham-based leader in transportation management systems, has announced the launch of MPact.RespondAI, the company’s first proprietary artificial intelligence tool. The new product, available to customers beginning June 1, is designed to streamline inbound communications by intelligently reading, classifying and prioritizing messages from telematics systems and email inboxes. RespondAI aims to eliminate time-consuming manual responses, allowing freight brokers and carriers to focus on value-added tasks. “RespondAI empowers our customers to stay ahead of the curve by intelligently managing and responding to inbound communications, freeing up valuable time and resources,” said Doug Schrier, vice president of growth at McLeod Software. The product integrates directly with McLeod’s TMS platform and is part of a broader effort by the company to incorporate generative AI and data science tools into its services.

205-823-5100, mcleodsoftware.com

Closings

The Applebee’s in Chelsea at 89 Chesser Plantation Lane has permanently closed. The restaurant, which opened in 2014, had recently been the subject of a federal lawsuit filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The complaint, filed in September 2024, alleged that the restaurant failed to maintain a workplace free of sexual harassment. According to the suit, six female employees, some of them teenagers, were subjected to harassment by managers, coworkers and patrons. The lawsuit stated that the restaurant’s leadership refused to take appropriate action. When the lawsuit was filed, the parent company strenuously denied the allegations. The restaurant also faced public scrutiny over a $200,000 incentive it received from the city of Chelsea to build the location.