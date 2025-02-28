280 area business happenings: March 2025

× Expand Photo courtesy of 7 Brew 7 Brew, the drive-through coffee chain, will open a location in Chelsea at the site of the Marathon gas station on U.S. 280.

Coming Soon

7 Brew, the drive-thru coffee chain, will open a location in Chelsea at the site of the Marathon gas station on U.S. 280 across from the Chelsea Public Library at 16634 U.S. 280. 7 Brew Coffee is a rapidly expanding drive-thru coffee chain that originated in Rogers, Arkansas, in 2017. The company is known for its diverse menu, offering more than 20,000 customizable drink combinations, including coffee, energy drinks, teas, smoothies and more. It has seen significant growth, operating more than 190 locations across the United States as of early 2024. 7brew.com

Expand Photo courtesy of Abercrombie & Fitch An Abercrombie & Fitch store is coming to The Summit.

Abercrombie & Fitch, which strives to make every day more exceptional and create a sense of getaway through its quality apparel, accessories and fragrance, is bringing its first Alabama location to The Summit. Founded in 1892, the company is a leading global retailer known for its stylish, casual wear and commitment to inclusivity and self-expression. www.abercrombie.com

ALDI will replace the Winn-Dixie at 150 Chelsea Corners. The change is expected to happen sometime this month. This comes after the German-owned supermarket chain bought the parent company of Winn-Dixie. Founded in 1946,

Expand Photo courtesy of ALDI An ALDI supermarket is scheduled to replace the Winn-Dixie at Chelsea Corners in Chelsea.

the company is known for its cost-effective, no-frills shopping experience, offering high-quality private-label products at competitive prices. It has rapidly expanded across the U.S. with a focus on affordability and efficiency. ALDI has advertised for management positions at what will be its Chelsea location. 205-678-8808, www.aldi.us

Alo, a leading premium lifestyle brand celebrated for seamlessly

Expand Photo courtesy of Alo The inside of an Alo store. The athleisure chain is scheduled to open a store at The Summit.

Alabama location at The Summit. Founded in 2007, the company is known for its high-quality activewear, eco-friendly practices and strong presence in the yoga and fitness community. This highly anticipated store, set to debut in summer 2025, will further establish The Summit as a premier shopping destination for fitness enthusiasts and style-conscious shoppers. www.aloyoga.com

Boll & Branch, the luxury bedding and home brand renowned for its ethically made products, will open its first Alabama location at The Summit near Urban Outfitters. Founded in 2014, the company is celebrated for its use of organic cotton and commitment to fair-trade practices, ensuring a socially responsible approach to high-end home textiles. Guests can expect its signature high-quality bedding, bath and home essentials starting in summer 2025. www.bollandbranch.com

Relocations

Ann Taylor, the popular women’s store, has relocated to a new space next to Vera Bradley, offering an updated

Expand Photo courtesy of Kendra Scott Kendra Scott will be opening a new store at The Summit.

store design and an enhanced shopping experience. Established in 1954, the company is a premier women’s fashion retailer known for its sophisticated, timeless designs catering to professional and modern women. 205-969-2259, www.anntaylor.com

A longtime favorite at The Summit, Kendra Scott will unveil a new store near its current location. Founded in 2002, the jewelry and accessories brand is known for its bold designs, customizable pieces and philanthropic initiatives. The updated space will feature expanded offerings and fresh designs. Guests can look forward to visiting the new store in summer 2025. 205-545-5249, www.kendrascott.com

× Expand The Summit, an open-air shopping center on U.S. 280, offers a variety shops for apparel, home furnishings, events and books, as well as restaurants and a Trader Joes.

As part of its continued commitment to elevating the guest experience, Lululemon will move to a larger space adjacent to Culinary Dropout at The Summit. Founded in 1998 in Vancouver, Canada, the company is a leader in high-performance athletic apparel, best known for its yoga-inspired clothing and commitment to innovation and sustainability. The expanded store, scheduled to open in summer 2025, will offer an even wider selection of apparel and accessories for yoga, training and everyday life. 205-303-1892, www.lululemon.com

The Taco Bell in Chelsea will relocate to a new building at the site of the Marathon gas station farther east on the same side of U.S. 280 at 16634 U.S. 280. The current fast-food restaurant is at 16778 U.S. 280. Founded in 1962 by Glen Bell in Downey, California, the brand has grown to operate more than 7,000 locations worldwide. 205-678-4548, www.tacobell.com

Expand Photo courtesy of RealtySouth Greer Bisignani has joined the RealtySouth office in Chelsea.

Personnel Moves

RealtySouth has added several new agents in the U.S. 280 area. Halisha White, Keith White and Greer Bisignani have joined the RealtySouth Chelsea office at 331 Chelsea Corners Way. Lynnda Gaines has joined the RealtySouth Inverness office at 109 Inverness Plaza, Suite 4800. The company, headquartered in Birmingham, is the state’s

Expand Photo from RealtySouth website Lynnda Gaines is a Realtor at RealtySouth's office in Inverness.

largest full-service independent real estate company. 877-890-0050, www.realtysouth.com

News

McLeod Software, headquartered at Meadow Brook Corporate Park on U.S. 280, recently announced the release of LoadMaster and PowerBroker Version 25.1 software.

"Our latest update continues the evolution of McLeod Software," said Tom McLeod, CEO and founder. "It’s about using the right technology to save time, book more loads and ultimately boost the bottom line." 877-362-5363, mcleodsoftware.com

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Capstone Building Corporation’s new office space is located at 1200 Meadow Brook Corporate Park on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Capstone Building Corp. recently announced that construction is underway on the $40 million Bowen Homes Choice Neighborhood redevelopment in Atlanta. Work by the company has begun on the “Stormwater Pond 1” phase, with public infrastructure and vertical construction to follow.

Phase 1 of the Bowen Homes project includes 151 residential units across six buildings, featuring a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts. 205-803-5226, capstonebuilding.com