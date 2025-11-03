280 area business happenings: November 2025

NOW OPEN

Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar has opened its newest location at 6225 Tattersall Blvd. in Hoover. The U.S. 280 restaurant marks the third Alabama location for the national franchise, with another set to open soon in Alabaster. Menu favorites include American classics, burgers, wings and more than 120 whiskeys. Specials include weekday happy hour, $12 burger-and-beer Mondays and weekend bottomless brunch. The space also features a rentable private room with seating for 36 and four TVs.

Sparrow Health & Performance, a medical clinic currently at 2807 Greystone Commercial Blvd., Suite 32, is relocating to a larger 7,000-square-foot location in The Village at Lee Branch off U.S. 280 and plans to open there by the end of the year. The clinic combines traditional medical expertise with functional and regenerative therapies aimed at addressing the root causes of illness and promoting long-term wellness. The new clinic will offer Sparrow’s full suite of services, including natural-first primary care, functional lab testing, advanced gut microbiome analysis and individualized treatment plans. Other offerings will include IV therapy, ozone and extracorporeal blood oxygenation and ozonation therapy, nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide IV therapy, platelet-rich plasma therapy and stem cell treatments. Patients will also have access to neogen plasma skin regeneration, transepidermal delivery hair restoration, natural hormone optimization and European body contouring treatments.

In addition, the facility will feature hyperbaric oxygen therapy, hydrogen treatments, infrared sauna, halotherapy and pulsed electromagnetic field therapy. 205-783-1020

COMING SOON

A new Chick-fil-A is coming to Chelsea as part of the $75 million Chelsea Plaza project. The 14.5-acre development will include 16 retail and commercial units ranging from 1,000 to 20,000 square feet. Located off the eastbound side of U.S. 280 near Chesser Plantation Lane, the site will require major grading and infrastructure work, with completion expected in 18 to 24 months. The Chelsea location is expected to become Alabama’s 100th Chick-fil-A.

PERSONNEL MOVES

Andy Rush officially stepped into his new role as president and CEO of Southern Energy Credit Union on Oct. 1. A 23-year veteran of the organization, Rush most recently served as vice president and COO, helping lead the Credit Union through growth and expansion. He succeeds Derrick Ragland, who served as CEO from 2016 through September 2025. Rush said he looks forward to continuing the Credit Union’s mission of service and financial empowerment. The credit union has branches at Tattersall and in Chelsea on the U.S. 280 corridor.

Mitzi Eaker in early October left the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce as an account executive. She is continuing her involvement with the Enjoy Hoover publication, as well as with her own marketing consulting business called Mitzi Jane Media. 205-862-0629

RELOCATIONS AND RENOVATIONS

Leah Drury and Lindsey Miller-Neal are relocating The Summit location of their Battle Republic fitness studio to Stadium Trace Village in Hoover. The pair opened the first location of Battle Republic in Homewood in February 2019 and expanded to The Summit in Birmingham in August 2020 and a third location in Tuscaloosa in November 2023. The Summit location closed in September of this year. Battle Republic blends the low-impact cardio of boxing with strength training and functional movements — all in a low-lit space. The studio will take up 1,700 square feet at 1017 Marble Terrace, next to a new location of the Urban Cookhouse restaurant in Stadium Trace Village, with a target opening date of the first week of November, said James Kelley, the company’s community leadership and outreach leader. Lucy Thrasher will be the general manager of the Hoover location. 205-881-1711

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Erica and Caleb Kennedy in October joined with the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the opening of the Birmingham area division of the 76 Fence company, which provides commercial and residential fence installation and repairs in Hoover, Birmingham, Chelsea, Highland Lakes, Indian Springs Village, Trussville, Alabaster, Fultondale, Morris, Gardendale, Trafford, Bradford, Kimberly, Moody and Warrior. The business is based at 2 Perimeter Park S., Suite 229 in the Perimeter Park South office complex. The Kennedys also serve as 76 Fence regional developers for Alabama and Mississippi. 205-433-5344

Expand Dr. Kurt Blake is the leader of the new Articularis Rheumatology Specialists (ARS) location on U.S. 280 near Valleydale Road.

Articularis Rheumatology Specialists of Birmingham in October held a grand opening for its new clinic at 4902 Valleydale Road. Dr. Kurt Blake and his team serve patients with arthritis, autoimmune diseases and other rheumatic conditions. Dr. Blake has dual board certifications in internal medicine and rheumatology. He earned his medical degree from the University of the West Indies, Mona in Jamaica, followed by an internal medicine residency at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens, Georgia. He then completed a fellowship in rheumatology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he honed his expertise in diagnosing and managing complex autoimmune and musculoskeletal conditions. Dr. Blake also has served as a sports medicine physician for the Jamaican national soccer team and a pharmacology instructor at St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada. 205-677-5454

Capstone Building Corp., headquartered at 1200 Corporate Parkway, Suite 350, in Meadow Brook Corporate Park, has completed construction of a 273-unit apartment complex called Bartley Lofts in downtown Huntsville and an 86-unit apartment complex in Pensacola called Casara Pensacola. The $71 million Bartley Lofts development covers 344,000 square feet in a six-story, wrap-style building with structured parking and ground-level retail. The community offers a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom residences with 13 distinct floor plans, plus a resort-style pool with heated spa and outdoor kitchens, a private dining room with entertainment space, coworking lounge, yoga and strength training studio, pet spa, electric vehicle chargers and a 24-hour fitness center. The developers are Doradus Partners and RCP Companies. The Casara Pensacola complex covers 106,749 square feet and includes units with one to three bedrooms. The developer is Interlude Residential. 205-803-5226

The Chelsea City Council has approved a $2.49 million bid from Milam & Company LLC to build a new competition tennis complex near Chelsea High School. The eight-court facility with two pavilions will sit on city-owned property off Ace Avenue and Sports Highland Parkway. It will be used by the CHHS tennis team but owned by the city. The complex is part of a broader partnership between Chelsea, Westover, the Shelby County Board of Education and the Shelby County Commission to enhance high school facilities.

Cahaba River Coalition is the newly merged organization formed by longtime nonprofits Cahaba River Society and Cahaba Riverkeeper. The unified group will monitor water quality, respond to pollution concerns and expand community education programs to protect the Cahaba River and its watershed.

ANNIVERSARIES

Grandview Medical Center marked 10 years on the 280 corridor in October. Since opening in 2015, the hospital has invested more than $131 million in facility expansion and contributed over $370 million in taxes while paying $1.7 billion in salaries and benefits. Inpatient admissions more than doubled over the past decade, growing from 11,523 to more than 29,000. Employees celebrated the anniversary with service projects at Grace Klein Community and Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank. A hospital-wide event on Oct. 10 welcomed back Meghan Whitney, the first baby born at Grandview.

Planson Outdoors is celebrating its first anniversary at 1401 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 107. The high-end retailer offers outdoor furniture, umbrellas, grills, fire pits, custom outdoor kitchen islands and cabinets, outdoor appliances, outdoor heaters, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, fire and water features, garage cabinetry and seasonal, high-end holiday decor. They offer a price match guarantee to ensure customers are getting the best deal. 833-PLANSON (752-6766)

Marshalls is marking its one-year anniversary on U.S. 280, in the River Ridge shopping center near Super Target. The store offers a variety of merchandise including home goods, clothing, shoes, accessories and more. The items are typically from well-known brands and sold at discounted prices. Shoppers can visit the store daily from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. 205-995-7154

Ming’s Cuisine, 514 Cahaba Park Circle, has enjoyed 37 years in business. The family-owned and operated restaurant has served Chinese food in the Birmingham area since 1988. Ming’s offers traditional Chinese dishes daily, including Mongolian beef, kung pao chicken, mein, fried rice and more. The restaurant offers both lunch and dinner, with lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. 205-991-3803

Warby Parker has been open for two years at The Summit. The store offers eye exams, vision tests, designer glasses and more. The Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program gives a pair of glasses to someone in need for every pair bought. Customers can stop by Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. 205-813-5895