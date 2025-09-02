280 area Business Happenings: September 2025

NOW OPEN

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen held its grand opening Aug. 16 at 517 Cahaba Park Circle, taking the place of a former Burger King location. The national chicken chain serves chicken, shrimp, mashed potatoes, biscuits, coleslaw and other Cajun‑style items, along with desserts such as Oreo cheesecake cups and cinnamon apple pie. The menu includes chicken sandwiches, tenders, nuggets, wings and boneless wings.

COMING SOON

Abercrombie & Fitch is set to open a new store at The Summit in Birmingham this fall, next to Chuy’s, according to The Summit’s Facebook page. The opening marks the brand’s return to the area after closing its previous location at Riverchase Galleria.

NEW OWNERSHIP

Formerly Black Pearl Asian Cuisine, Eating Time Chinese Restaurant has opened at 3439 Colonnade Parkway, Suite 300, in Birmingham under new management. The restaurant offers dine‑in, pickup and party tray catering, with weekly specials including free drinks with lunch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10% off dinner, buy‑one‑get‑one‑half‑off entrées on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 15% off all day on Sundays (dine‑in and pickup only). Menu options include lo mein, fried rice, egg rolls and a variety of Chinese entrées. 205‑262‑9888

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

The University of Alabama at Birmingham National Alumni Society recently honored 40 of the fastest-growing businesses led by UAB alumni with its inaugural Blazer Fast 40 Awards. Winners were selected based on verified revenue growth and recognized during a ceremony at UAB’s Hill Student Center. Winners with ties to the 280 corridor included Greg and Morgan Yund, graduates of Spain Park High School and owners of the Flying Biscuit Café, located at 3419 Colonnade Parkway. Also recognized was Kenzie Prosch, an Oak Mountain High School graduate and founder of Magic City Pest Control, which ranked as the second-fastest growing business among those honored. Other local ties included Nathan Click and Steve Foster of TherapySouth, which operates locations in the corridor at Greystone, 2823 Greystone Commercial Blvd., and in Chelsea, 100 Chelsea Corners Way, Suite 100.

Capstone Building Corp., based at 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350 in Meadow Brook Corporate Park, has completed construction on a $40 million single-family rental cottage development in Calabash, North Carolina, called Heartsease at Calabash and a $78 million rental cottage development in Greer, South Carolina, called LEO Jamestown. Heartsease at Calabash, a development by EYC Companies, features 158 craftsman-style cottages across nearly 40 acres, maintain a density of four units per acre. It includes single-level floor plans, duplexes with one and two bedrooms and stand-alone cottages with one, two or three bedrooms ranging from 1,067 to 1,588 square feet. It also has a clubhouse, saltwater pool, fitness center, pickleball courts, poolside fire pits and park swings, walking trails, open green space, picnic areas and a pond. LEO Jamestown, developed by Advenir Oakley Capital, includes 296 cottages with one to three bedrooms and covers a total of 345,000 square feet. It also has a resort-style pool, pool house, clubhouse, fitness center and outdoor green spaces. 205-803-5226

PERSONNEL MOVES

Hilltop Montessori School, located at 6 Abbott Square off U.S. 280 near Greystone, has announced Lisa Litka as its new Head of School for the 2025-2026 academic year, along with newly appointed Assistant Head of School April Stehr. Serving children from 18 months through 8th grade, Hilltop Montessori has provided quality Montessori education since 1996. 205-437-9343

Expand David Wells, President and CEO of Alabama Goodwill Industries

David Wells, president and CEO of Alabama Goodwill Industries, which has a donation center at 6215 Tattersall Blvd., Suite 105, in Tattersall Park and a store and donation center at 5287 U.S. 280 in Brook Highland, recently announced he will retire effective Oct. 31. Wells has led the organization through a 325% increase in revenue since 2018, the expansion of its workforce from 110 to 520 employees and a significant rise in donations, mission services and job placements. Donations increased 762% from $58,000 to more than $500,000 in 2024, and job placements rose to 798 in 2024, while the pounds of donations recycled grew from 2.2 million to 19 million. Wells also spearheaded the creation of Alabama Goodwill Contract Services in 2023, expanding opportunities for individuals with significant disabilities through the federal AbilityOne Program. The Alabama Goodwill Board has formed a succession committee and initiated a national search for its next CEO. 205-438-6010 and 205-775-0288

Southern Energy Credit Union, which has a location at 6400 Tattersall Park Drive, recently announced that President and CEO Derrick Ragland Jr. is retiring Sept. 30 after 43 years of service. Andy Rush, who currently serves as vice president and chief operating officer, will become the next president and CEO. During his 23-year tenure with the credit union, Rush has worked in accounting and operations, developing expertise in strategic planning, operational excellence and member-focused innovation. Ragland became president and CEO in 2016, and under his leadership, the credit union was recognized for operational excellence and a commitment to credit union values, completed two strategic mergers which led to a subsequent rebrand in the last two years, and established the SouthernEnergy Credit Union Foundation to support long-term charitable giving. Southern Energy Credit Union, formerly APCO Employees Credit Union, is a nonprofit full-service financial institution that serves employees, retirees and families of Southern Company and its affiliates. It now has more than 90,000 members, 30 credit union branches across Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi and more than 5,000 credit union service centers across the nation. 205-547-9400

The Greater Alabama Council of the Boy Scouts of America announced the upcoming retirement of its longtime Scout Executive, J.T. Dabbs, effective Dec. 31, 2025. His retirement will mark the end of a 39-year professional career in Scouting — much of it in Birmingham and central Alabama. Dabbs, an Eagle Scout and graduate of Birmingham-Southern College, began his Scouting career in Birmingham in 1987 and rose through the ranks with leadership roles locally, in Maine and Texas before returning in 2011 to lead the Greater Alabama Council. He has also served on national committees and at multiple Scout jamborees and earned distinction as a respected community and organizational leader. The council has formed a CEO Selection Committee to lead the search for his successor.

ANNIVERSARIES

Pet Paradise is celebrating two years at its Tattersall Park location. The facility offers pet grooming, boarding, daycare and full-service veterinary care all in one place. Amenities include an outdoor bone-shaped swimming pool and splash pad, synthetic grass play areas, shaded yard with misting stations, and private cat condos. Clients can watch their pets via live webcam. Open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 659-674-3036

Studio 280 marks two years at 9360 Old Highway 280 in Chelsea. The salon offers personalized cuts, styles, color services and spray tanning. Open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 205-775-0025

FARM Haus Fitness celebrates two years in the Narrows. The gym offers memberships, team classes, personal training and virtual options. Open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-598-1310

Salt Clothing Company has been open for two years. Run by a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, the boutique at 1801 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 113, offers clothing, jewelry, gifts and more. Open Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday until 1:30 p.m. 205-238-5926

Beauty Diva celebrates two years at 4647 U.S. 280, Suite Q. The store carries wigs, makeup, stylist tools, salon color, and beauty supplies. Open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 205-460-1140

D.F Hughes Design Build at 4958 Valleydale Road, Suite 102, this year is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The business, led by owner Darrell Hughes and principal designer Nicole Shultz, offers residential remodeling and interior design services, including kitchen and bath renovations, basement and attic finishing and full home remodels. The company has earned dozens of Alabama Remodeling Excellence Awards over the years. 205-635-4390