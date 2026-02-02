280 corridor business happenings: February 2026

× Expand Submitted Modern Dental's Steven Beard

NOW OPEN

Modern Dental is now open in Chelsea. The dental practice, led by Dr. Steven Beard, offers general, family, implant and sleep dentistry and is located at 16691 U.S. 280. themoderndental.com, 205-618-1000

COMING SOON

Expand Submitted Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels is planning to open a new location along U.S. 280. The bagel restaurant is expected to open at 450 Cahaba Park Circle in a 2,052-square-foot space within the 280 Station development. einsteinbros.com

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

AmFirst was named the 2025 Wells Fargo Outstanding Corporate Citizen by the Alabama chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals. The credit union was nominated by United Way of Central Alabama and was recognized for its charitable giving and community involvement during 2025, including financial contributions and volunteer service. AmFirst operates a location at #2 Inverness Center Parkway along U.S. 280. amfirst.org

Southern Energy Credit Union announced four leadership promotions at the organization, which operates a branch at 6400 Tattersall Park Drive. Chuck Enfinger was promoted to vice president of member service, Rocky Julian to vice president of risk and assurance, Claire Connolly to vice president of marketing and Preston Holder to vice president of lending. southernenergycu.org

The Southern Energy Credit Union Foundation announced it distributed $90,000 in donations to six charitable organizations. The recipients included the Children’s Policy Council of Shelby County, Christ Health Center, Family Connection, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Birmingham, United Ability and Ronald McDonald House of Atlanta. Southern Energy Credit Union operates a branch at 6400 Tattersall Park Drive.

Expand Submitted United Way of Central Alabama

United Way of Central Alabama announced it raised more than $39 million during its 2025 annual campaign, exceeding its fundraising goal. The funds will support partner agencies and programs providing services across Central Alabama. The organization also recognized Aimee Comer and Lindsay Heard as recipients of its annual Mervyn H. Sterne Award for significant contributions to the campaign. uwca.org

ANNIVERSARIES

Expand Submitted La Quinta Inn & Suites

La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Chelsea is celebrating its first anniversary. The hotel offers overnight accommodations along with meeting and banquet space for events and gatherings. 205-677-5358, laquintachelsea.bookonline.com

The Florist in Chelsea is celebrating its two-year anniversary at 11728 Chelsea Road. Owner Tiffany Miller has more than 10 years of experience with flowers and a passion for supporting local artisans. The shop offers floral arrangements alongside products from local artisans and delivers within a 15-mile radius. 205-767-3742, thefloristinchelsea.com

Hemp House Smoke Shop is celebrating two years at its location in the Village at Lee Branch shopping center, 120 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 110. The business offers a range of products, including hemp, CBD, vape products, delta items and smoking accessories. 205-326-7888, hemphousesmokeshop.com

Crave is celebrating another year in business at 910 Inverness Corners. The full-service salon specializes in cuts, color and specialty styles and is open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 205-490-6940, cravehairbham.com

Expand Submitted Fancy Fur

Fancy Fur, located at 5291 Valleydale Road, Suite 139, has been providing grooming services for 18 years. The business offers grooming services for all dog breeds and carries pet apparel and boutique items. 205-408-1693, fancyfurpets.com

Mavis Tires and Brakes is celebrating its three-year anniversary at its location in Tattersall Park. The business specializes in tires, brakes, oil changes, and other auto repair and service needs. 205-408-2720, mavis.com

Sherwin-Williams is celebrating its three-year anniversary at its location at 6309 Adena Lane in Tattersall Park. The store carries a wide range of paints, stains and painting supplies for indoor and outdoor projects. 205-734-4547, sherwin-williams.com

Evereve has been at its Summit location for three years. The contemporary clothing boutique specializes in denim, casual wear and occasion dresses and also carries accessories and shoes. 205-598-6268, evereve.com

Teaspoon has been at its location at The Summit for three years. The business offers handcrafted bubble teas with a variety of flavors. 205-502-7232, teaspoonlife.com

Blue Sushi Sake Grill has been open at The Summit for three years. The restaurant offers sushi and premium sake and is located near Shake Shack. 205-922-0880, bluesushisakegrill.com