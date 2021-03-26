280 Business Happenings

Now Open

1. Mapco was scheduled to open a new 5,000-square-foot convenience store and gas station at 200 Inverness Center Drive on March 16. The store features 20 fuel pumps, Wi-Fi, fresh food and grocery items, smoothies, an assortment of coffees including bean-to-cup, and a beer cave featuring domestic, craft and local brands.

Coming Soon

2. Culver’s, a Wisconsin-based casual fast food restaurant chain that is known for its butterburgers, fresh frozen custard and Wisconsin cheese curds, plans to open a restaurant in the Tattersall Park development off Alabama 119 next to Greystone. 205-541-4376

News and Accomplishments

3. Capstone Building Corp., 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, in Meadow Brook Corporate Park, has started construction on a four-building, 96,356-square-foot mixed-income apartment development in Warner Robins, Georgia. The complex will have 90 units with one to three bedrooms, along with a community garden, wellness room, computer room, fitness room and community patio with a pavilion. This project is part of a collaboration with the Georgia Veterans Education Career Transition Resource Center, which will offer housing and on-site learning experiences for active-duty military personnel and veterans. The project is across from Robins Air Force Base and is scheduled for completion in September. 205-803-5226

4. Chief Information Security Officer Ben Barnes at McLeod Software, 100 Corporate Parkway, is a finalist for the Chief Information Officer of the Year Award for Alabama. The award is given by the Inspire CEO Leadership Network. 205-823-5100

Personnel Moves

5. Andrew Nix will join Regions as chief governance officer, advising the Regions Financial Corp. board of directors and executive management on a wide range of corporate governance best practices while serving as a liaison to external stakeholders, including institutional stockholders, regarding corporate governance matters. Nix will report to Tara Plimpton, chief legal officer for the bank. Regions has local branches at 5420 U.S. 280, 102 Inverness Plaza and 341 Summit Blvd.

Anniversaries

6. Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids, 5263 U.S. 280, Suite 108, is celebrating its first anniversary. The locally owned and operated salon caters to kids, from their first haircut through their teenage years, and they can watch movies or play Xbox while getting their haircut. 205-991-5999

7. Dick’s and Golf Galaxy, 310 Doug Baker Blvd., is celebrating its 1-year anniversary at the Village at Lee Branch. 205-747-3121

8. See Eyewear, 200 Summit Blvd., Suite 168, is celebrating its first anniversary at The Summit this month. 205-761-4399

9. Elite, 14555 U.S. 280, is celebrating the second anniversary of its Chelsea location. 205-677-2080