280 Business Happenings

Now Open

1. Owned by Helen Hays, Haven Space Salon, 5291 Valleydale Road, Unit 125, has opened. 205-582-2600, havenspacesalon.com

2. The Market Place at Lee Branch, located in the Lee Branch Shopping Center at 611 Doug Baker Blvd., has reopened for shoppers every Saturday. It is a rain-or-shine certified Alabama farmers market with local fruits, vegetables, eggs, grass-fed meat and unique artisans with an Alabama flair. 205-208-9259

3. Birmingham native Barry Wilson, a former professional Bass fisherman and Auburn University football player, is opening Executive Saltwater Fishing Charters in Destin. 205-329-3924

4. Joint Chiropractic, 270 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 400, is now open and offers pain relief and preventative care by licensed chiropractors with convenient evening and weekend hours. 205-927-48925.

5. The U.S. 280 location of Best Buy moved from the River Ridge shopping center and is now open in Brook Highland Shopping Center at 5201 U.S. 280. 205-437-8966

Coming Soon

6. Ruby Sunshine, a New Orleans inspired all-day brunch restaurant, is planning to open a new location at 5243 U.S. 280. It also has a location in Homewood’s Edgewood neighborhood.

7. Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s have broken ground in Chelsea and hope to be open later this year. Southern Wings LLC will own and operate both businesses, which will be located just off U.S. 280 next to Tractor Supply Co. 205-678-8455

Relocations and Renovations

8. Maven Hair Co. has moved to a new location at 1001 Beaumont Ave., Suite 101. 205-616-4255,

News and Accomplishments

9. YellowHammer Construction has purchased a 1,414-square-foot office condo in the 280 Village office complex at 2803 Greystone Commercial Blvd., Suite 18. YellowHammer Construction had been renting the space. Terry Ponder of NAI Chase Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord in the transaction, and Tina Baum of RE/MAX Advantage South represented YellowHammer. Josh Thaggard at Cadence Bank provided the financing. 205-617-1166

Personnel Moves

10. D&G Development has begun construction on a new 12,600-square-foot strip shopping center in the 5400 block of U.S. 280, next to Tattersall Park. The center is supposed to include Anatole’s bike, skate and surf shop, Dunkin’, Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Jersey Mike’s Subs. 423-429-1107

11. Dr. Mark Kidd, owner of Double Oak Mountain Animal Clinic, 5490 U.S. 280, died April 4. The veterinary practice will continue to operate with Dr. Robert Douglas, and Dr. Jason Vargas, the medical director of VCA Liberty Animal Hospital in Liberty Park, has also started providing care at Double Oak Mountain Animal Clinic. 205-991-5446

12. Progress Bank Birmingham Market President Sean Johnson recently announced that John Meriwether has joined the bank, 1360 Montgomery Highway, Suite 100, as SVP Business Banker. Meriwether graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in business administration. He has a long history in the banking industry, working for financial institutions in the Birmingham area for most of the past 17 years. 205-705-1500

Anniversaries

13. Cathie Bonner, a physical therapist and clinic director at TherapySouth’s Greystone location, 2823 Greystone Commercial Blvd., is celebrating 10 years there. 205-408-1713