280 corridor business happenings: April 2026

× Expand Submitted ForgeFlex of Chelsea

COMING SOON

Groundbreaking is expected by summer on ForgeFlex of Chelsea, a coworking space by The Lauderdale Group of Vestavia Hills. The planned 42,000-square-foot development is near the intersection of Shelby County 47 and Forest Oaks Drive, just outside the Chelsea corporate limits. The $3 million to $4 million development will include 40 suites ranging from 600 to 1,600 square feet. Planned features include office areas, warehouse space and loading docks to support a range of small businesses. ForgeFlex will include coworking spaces, private offices and small-bay industrial units designed for contractors, entrepreneurs and remote workers who need a combination of workspace and storage. ForgeFlex of Chelsea aims to bridge the gap between garage startups and warehouse space, addressing the needs of growing businesses for warehouse space to operate, office space to manage and a storefront for customer growth. forge-flex.com

Expand Submitted Vocelli Pizza

Vocelli Pizza is opening a new location at 5192 Caldwell Mill Road in the Valleydale Village shopping center on Saturday, April 11 at noon. The pizza chain previously operated a Greystone location at 5479 U.S. 280, Suite 126, that closed at the end of 2025. Vocelli Pizza began in 1988 as Pizza Outlet and rebranded in 2002. The company now operates more than 80 locations worldwide, including another local store near the University of Alabama at Birmingham. It serves pizza, sandwiches and other Italian-style items. vocellipizza.com

NOW OPEN

Expand Submitted Great Big Game Show

Great Big Game Show is now open at The Summit at 300 Summit Blvd. The attraction offers a live-hosted, interactive game show experience where participants compete in trivia rounds and fast-paced mini-games. The venue is operated by the team behind The Escape Game, which also has a location at The Summit featuring themed escape room experiences such as Cosmic Crisis, Playground and The Heist. The two attractions are located together and offer interactive entertainment options for groups and families visiting the shopping center. 659-204-3308, greatbiggameshow.com/ birmingham; 659-204-3116, theescapegame.com

Expand Submitted Vuori

Vuori is now open at The Summit at 225 Summit Blvd. The athletic apparel brand offers performance and lifestyle clothing designed for training, yoga and everyday wear. The store occupies the space formerly used by Frutta Bowls between Gus Mayer and Belk. Vuori, founded in California, has expanded nationally with retail locations and online sales focused on activewear and casual performance clothing. The company’s goal is to have 100 stores open by the end of this year. 659-272-4951, vuoriclothing.com

Expand Submitted Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels has opened a new location at 450 Cahaba Park Circle. The national bagel chain, founded in 1995, is known for its fresh-baked bagels, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, signature shmears, coffee creations and desserts. The location marks the chain’s return to the Birmingham area. A former location at the University of Alabama at Birmingham closed. The menu includes more than 20 types of bagels baked daily, including avocado toast bagels, apple cinnamon gourmet bagels, asiago cheese, maple French toast, pretzel and jalapeño cheddar. Einstein also serves breakfast and lunch sandwiches including Hot Honey Nova Lox, Texas Brisket Egg and Chorizo Sunrise Egg. 205-547-3947, einsteinbros.com

RELOCATIONS AND RENOVATIONS

Sugaring NYC is now located at 5291 Valleydale Road, Suite 127. The hair removal studio offers organic sugaring services for face and body, as well as brow and lash treatments. The business moved to the Inverness-area location from 1031 Brocks Gap Parkway in Hoover. 205-585-0615, sugaringnyc.com

The once-popular Chelsea restaurant Joseph’s Table Mediterranean Bistro & Bar, which closed for renovations in late 2024 then shut down permanently, plans to reopen in Pelham. The new location is set for the North Pelham Square shopping center at the intersection of Alabama 261 and U.S. 31. It will take over a space previously used by McAlister’s Deli in the shopping center that also includes Pub 261. Chef Joseph Matta rebranded Joseph’s Table in 2019 after first operating as The Pita Hut. The restaurant has offered Mediterranean specialties including lamb, seafood, pita, hummus and signature desserts.

PERSONNEL MOVES

Realtor Shelby Killian has joined the RealtySouth Chelsea office at 331 Chelsea Corners Way, Suite 101. 205-739-3012, shelbykillian.realtysouth.com

ANNIVERSARIES

Expand Submitted Element Wellness Center

Element Wellness Center is marking four years of business at 6600 Tattersall Lane. The practice was established by Dr. Lee Goldenberg to offer services focusing on whole-body health using eight elements of wellness designed to promote natural healing and balance. Services offered include massage therapy, infrared sauna sessions, IV vitamin infusions and nutritional guidance as part of its wellness-based approach to patient care. 205-326-7333, elementwellness.me

Expand Submitted Dyer Orthodontics

Dyer Orthodontics is marking its one-year anniversary at 6801 Cahaba Valley Road, Suite 210, in Hoover, offering orthodontic care in a welcoming environment. Dyer offers options for a straighter smile, personalized treatments and professional guidance. 205-922-0075, dyerorthodontics.com

Chelsea Audiology Clinic has been in business for one year at 15582 U.S. 280, Suite 108, where it offers comprehensive hearing health care services for patients of all ages. The clinic specializes in hearing assessments, treatment options and personalized solutions to improve hearing health. 205-618-9222, chelseahearing.com

The Culinary Dropout is marking two years in business at The Summit at 241 Summit Blvd. The upscale gastropub is known for its “refined rebellion” concept, featuring comfort food, handcrafted cocktails and live music in a relaxed setting. Founded by restaurateur Sam Fox, the restaurant serves dishes such as soft pretzels with provolone fondue and 36-hour pork ribs. 205-545-4730, culinarydropout.com

Style of the South has been in business for two years at 16161 U.S. 280 in Chelsea. The shop sells home decor and gifts including candles, decorative throw pillows, seasonal decorations, knickknacks, baby keepsakes and other gifts. 205-903-6698, Style of the South on Facebook