280 Corridor Business Happenings August 2024

Relocations and Renovations

Crave Hair Studio, which opened at 910 Inverness Corners in November 2023, now has an outside sign for more visibility to the public. 205-490-6940

Digital Motion Event Services relocated from Homewood to a new, larger location at 5560 Cahaba Valley Road, Suite A. 205-352-2884

Birmingham OBGYN is moving its practice to The Grand medical office building and planning to expand to occupy the entire third floor g. The practice offers gynecological services, obstetrics, wellness, prevention and mammography. The new office will provide additional exam rooms, lab space, physician offices and more.

New Ownership

UAB Health System has acquired Ascension St. Vincent’s for $450 million. UAB will gain ownership of all St. Vincent’s sites of care, including St. Vincent’s One Nineteen; primary care clinics on Cahaba Valley Parkway and Hugh Daniel Drive; and the hospitals at Birmingham, Blount, Chilton, East and St. Clair. The transaction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024. 205-934-4681

News and Accomplishments

Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille at 4 Perimeter Park S., off U.S. 280, was recently awarded an Award of Excellence by the 2024 Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards. The restaurant chain was also awarded a spot on this list in 2023. Perry’s is known for award-winning steaks, the slow-smoked pork chop that is hand carved tableside and an extensive wine selection. Diners can enjoy a meal Monday through Thursday and Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m., on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m. 205-968-1597

The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI), headquartered in Virginia, has announced the appointment of Harold Sumerford Jr., to its board of directors. Sumerford is the chief executive officer of J&M Tank Lines, Inc., based on Corporate Parkway. He carries more than 45 years of experience in the trucking industry and other industry associations. 205-876-1900

Steven Clinkscales, of Clinkscales Land Surveying, LLC, was recognized as a winner of the UAB National Alumni Society Top 25 Excellence in Business Class of 2024. The Sterrett-based business offers commercial and individual boundary surveys, property divisions, construction stakings and more. The business is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-671-1033

× Expand Grandview CEO Daniel McKinney

Grandview CEO Daniel McKinney has been elected to the Alabama Hospital Association Board of Trustees as one of three Birmingham Regional Council representatives. In addition to responsibilities as CEO, McKinney also led initiatives such as the freestanding emergency department in Trussville and the outpatient surgery department in Grandview Physicians Plaza II. 205-971-1000

× Expand Digital Motion Event Services

Patrick O’Mara, with the aid of Digital Motion Event Services, has secured the Guinness World Record for “Most Speeches in 24 Hours.” Aiming to deliver 32 distinct speeches at 32 different locations to over 350 people in just 24 hours, O’Mara approached Digital Motion Event Services for help with the livestream and recording aspects. 205-352-2884

The Baptist Health System, a nonprofit corporation that owns 30% of Brookwood Baptist Health, has announced the appointment of Brandon Wilson, executive chairman of Wilbron Inc., to their board of trustees. Wilson is a graduate of Auburn University and founded Wilbron, Inc. Brookwood Baptist Health operates a freestanding emergency department at 7131 Cahaba Valley Road. 205-682-6077

An affiliate of Nephrology Associates, Kidney Properties of Alabama LLC, recently bought a one-floor office building in Vestavia Hills. The building is near Renew Dermatology, just off U.S. 31. With over 16,000 square feet, the building is set up to potentially house a health care office. The property was purchased for $1.5 million, and there is no confirmation yet of what will eventually occupy the building. Nephrology Associates has a location in Greystone at 7 Huddle Drive. 205-226-5900

Capstone Building Corp., a general contractor headquartered at 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, in Meadow Brook Corporate Park, has completed LEO at Flint Crossings, a $54 million resort-style single-family rental development in Meridianville, Alabama, which has 266 units, and a $19 million phase five of The South City Redevelopment Project in Memphis, which includes 120 senior apartment homes. The LEO at Flint Crossings project was developed by Advenir Oakley Development. Phase five of the South City Redevelopment Project is being developed by McCormack Baron Salazar, with the Memphis Housing Authority as the project sponsor. 205-803-5226

Personnel Moves

Warren Averrett, 2500 Acton Road #200, recently promoted 35 employees at its Birmingham office. Konnor Amis was promoted to senior manager of the Forensic and Valuation Services Group. Sarah Louviere was promoted to senior manager of the Consulting Division. Cory Stanaland was promoted to senior manager of the Estate and Trust Division. Ben Studstill was promoted to senior manager of the Healthcare Division. Dow Umbach and Ethan Guynes were promoted to supervisors in the Audit Division. Allison Thomas, Hannah Kennedy, Jessica Ward, Livie Thomas and Tyler Russel were promoted to senior associates of the Audit Division. Laura Pearson was promoted to manager of the Estate and Trust Division. Kimberly Huerta was promoted to supervisor of the Healthcare Division. Jeremy Peters was promoted to senior technology services administrator of the Information Technology Division. Charleigh Steelman was promoted to communications manager for the Marketing Division. Heather Clark and Trista Cooper were promoted to communications supervisors in the Marketing Division. Jen Wiley was promoted to marketing supervisor of the Marketing Division. Georgina Haladwala was promoted to payroll manager. Amanda Voce was promoted to professional development supervisor. Collins Mills was promoted to supervisor of the Risk Advisory and Assurance Services Division. Christina Baur, Dillon Groves and Heidi Dukes were promoted to managers in the Tax Division. Chaney Benford, Chase Phillips, Jacob Paul, Landon Crowder, Mallie Miller and Rafael Millan-Lopez were promoted to senior associates in the Tax Division. Josh Sloan was promoted to supervisor of Transaction Advisory Services. Chris Kent was promoted to consultant III of the Warren Averett Technology Group. Amy Jackson was promoted to senior associate/client services administrator of Warren Averett Workplace. 205-979-4100

Anniversaries

Shelby Emergency Assistance, based in Montevallo, celebrates 51 years serving those in need in the U.S. 280 and surrounding areas. The nonprofit helps those in need become self-sufficient through encouragement and by providing basic needs in crisis. The organization provides training, education and social services as well. 205-665-1942

× Expand M&M Jewelers

M&M Jewelers has been open for 31 years. The jeweler, located in Inverness Corners, provides experienced jewelry appraisals, repairs and over 40 years of combined experience in the industry. Customers can shop for pearls, diamonds,and other fine jewelry with one-on-one assistance. 205-991-0593

The Normal Brand is celebrating one year at Summit. The business is known for making casual, “normal” clothes better, and it was started by three brothers who wanted to own a store with clothing that people could live life in. Customers can stop by the Summit location Monday through Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. and Sunday at noon. 205-644-1866

Expedia Cruises, 270 Doug Baker Blvd., celebrated its 10-year anniversary grand reopening. 205-482-7722

× Expand Emmy Squared Pizza

Emmy Squared Pizza is celebrating its first year at the Summit. The restaurant serves Detroit-style pizza with quality ingredients and interesting topping options, along with salads and sandwiches. Stop by daily beginning at 11 a.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. on weekends. 205-994-8685

The Your CBD Store at 4673 U.S. 280 celebrated its sixth anniversary on July 12. 205-407-4689

Closings

Expand Cahaba Valley Learning Center

Cahaba Valley Learning Center, 151 Narrows Parkway, recently announced that it was permanently closing. The daycare and preschool sent a letter to parents in June, stating that rising costs and difficulty recruiting qualified staff to sustain their services were the reasons for closing. The learning center was in business for 15 years.