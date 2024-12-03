280 Corridor Business Happenings December 2024

× Expand Submitted photo Lloyd's Tree Lot on 280 is the last stop for Bobby D's Christmas trees after a long journey from their roots in Boone, NC.

Now Open

The Lloyd's Christmas Tree Lot has recently opened for the 33rd year of business on U.S. 280. The lot features Fraser fir Christmas trees, freshly cut from the forests of North Carolina and delivered to Alabama. The Daniels family offers customers trees of all sizes, freshly cut wreaths and garland, plus an experienced crew to help carry, cut, trim and load the tree onto your vehicle. The lot was planning to open this year in a new space at 6930 Cahaba Valley Road, located on Alabama 119, due to the closing of Lloyd’s Restaurant and that property being for sale. The new location was not ready in time, so the Lloyd’s Restaurant lot owners allowed the Daniels family to set up the red-and-white striped tent there one last time. Customers can stop by from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

828-387-0976, facebook.com/p/Lloyds-Tree-Lot

The Clotherie boutique is now open in Hoover in the Inverness Corners shopping center. This is the second location for the boutique, with the flagship store located in Alabaster. Customers can find clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry and more. Business hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

205-983-3940, shoptheclotherie.com

× Expand Photo by Taylor Bright Academy Sports + Outdoors at River Ridge on U.S. 280.

Academy Sports + Outdoors has recently opened the franchise’s 16th Alabama store in the River Ridge Shopping Center on U.S. 280. Customers can expect to find outdoor gear; apparel for men, women and children; and sporting equipment. Shoppers can stop by the store Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., on Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

659-284-3810, academy.com

BAM's Coin Laundry is a laundromat equipped with large capacity washers and dryers, detergent dispenser, bill changer and free Wi-Fi. Located at 190 Chelsea Corners, Suite 109, BAM’s is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

205-618-9096, bamscoinlaundry.net

Coming Soon

BOSS, a German fashion brand, is coming to the Summit Birmingham by the end of the year. The store will be between Warby Parker and Bath & Body Works. The store will carry casualwear, suits and denim for men and women. No official opening date has been set, but follow “The Summit - Birmingham, AL” Facebook page for updates.

205-967-0111, thesummitbirmingham.com

× Expand Photos courtesy of Business Wire When he retires at the end of the year, Ronnie Smith, left, head of Regions’ corporate banking group, will be succeeded by Brian Willman, center, who currently serves as head of commercial banking for the company. Nikki Stephenson, right, head of credit products for Regions, will be elevated to serve as head of commercial banking.

Personnel Moves

Ronnie Smith, head of the corporate banking group for Regions Bank, plans to retire at the end of the year following more than four decades of service to Regions and its predecessor banks. Brian Willman, head of commercial banking for Regions, will succeed Smith in the corporate banking group, and Nikki Stephenson, head of credit products for Regions, will be elevated to serve as head of commercial banking. Smith began his career in 1981 at Deposit Guaranty National Bank in Mississippi, one of the banks that would ultimately combine to become Regions. Smith held numerous leadership roles before he was named head of the corporate banking group in 2018. Willman joined Regions in 2009 as community banking executive serving Georgia and South Carolina. He was later elevated to further leadership roles and became head of commercial banking in early 2020. Stephenson joined Regions’ capital markets division in 2008 from SunTrust Bank and has held a number of leadership roles throughout her tenure.

1-800-734-4667, regions.com

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Capstone Build Arcadia is a $56.8 million 250-unit apartment complex in Huntsville, Alabama, built by Capstone Building Corp. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Capstone Building Corp. Capstone Building Corp. has completed McAuley Station, a $35.4 million mixed-income residential project in Atlanta that spans 163,905 square feet and includes 170 apartments and a five-story parking deck with 312 spaces, a roof amenity area, a bocce ball court, activity center/computer center, wellness and fitness center, and clubhouse/community room. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Capstone Build Capstone Building Corp. has completed Sun Pointe, a $29.5 million housing complex in El Paso that spans 168,274 square feet and includes 146 apartments with 1-3 bedrooms spread across 24 two-story buildings, a playground, basketball court and community center. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Capstone Build Capstone Building Corp. has completed Sun Pointe, a $29.5 million housing complex in El Paso that spans 168,274 square feet and includes 146 apartments with 1-3 bedrooms spread across 24 two-story buildings, a playground, basketball court and community center. Prev Next

News and Accomplishments

Capstone Building Corp., a general contractor based in Meadow Brook Corporate Park at 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, has completed construction of two residential housing developments in Huntsville and El Paso, Tex., and the first phase of an apartment complex in Atlanta. Capstone finished a $56.8 million apartment community in Huntsville called Arcadia that covers 432,070 square feet and includes 250 one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, a community clubhouse room, heated saltwater pool, open-air grilling station, fitness center, outdoor lounge with gas fire pits, street-level retail spaces and a two-level parking deck. The company also finished Sun Pointe, a $29.5 million housing complex in El Paso that spans 168,274 square feet and includes 146 apartments with one to three bedrooms spread across 24 two-story buildings, a playground, basketball court and community center. Capstone also completed phase one of McAuley Station, a $35.4 million mixed-income residential project in Atlanta that spans 163,905 square feet and includes 170 apartments and a five-story parking deck with 312 spaces, a roof amenity area, a bocce ball court, activity center/computer center, wellness/fitness center and clubhouse/community room.

205-803-5226, capstonebuilding.com

Anniversaries

The Taco Mama franchise is celebrating 13 years in business. The restaurant’s original location opened in November 2011 in Mountain Brooks’s Crestline Village. Since then, the restaurant has expanded to 10 locations including Alabama 119 and off U..S 280 in The Summit. Taco Mama is known for “build your own” tacos, quesadillas, burritos and bowls, plus an extensive margarita menu. The Alabama 119 and Summit locations are open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Alabama 119: 205-705-3333, Summit: 205-977-7792; tacomamaonline.com

The Chelsea location of American Family Care has been

open for one year at 12375 Chelsea Road #100. Patients can receive flu shots, physicals, primary care, routine checkups, urgent care, vaccines, wellness physicals, X-rays and more. AFC has other local clinics throughout the area, including in Greystone. The Chelsea clinic is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

205-677-6401, afcurgentcare.com/chelsea

Frances Valentine is celebrating two years at The Summit. The store specializes in women’s clothing that promises to be mood-boosting and friendship-inspiring. Frances Valentine is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

205-538-5276, francesvalentine.com

Johnny Was is celebrating their two-year anniversary at The Summit. The store carries bohemian clothing, accessories and more and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

659-599-7054, johnnywas.com

Pandora is celebrating their two-year anniversary at The Summit. The store offers a wide selection of charms, rings, earrings and watches. Pandora is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

205-203-0062, us.pandora.net

Next Day Access Birmingham, located at 12585 Old Highway 280, Suite 107, in Chelsea, is celebrating one year as a provider of accessibility and mobility solutions. The business offers wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, grab bars and more. Business hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

205-974-6891, nextdayaccess.com

Moores Mill Monograms has been open in the Chelsea Creek Crossings shopping center for one year. They specialize in embroidery and can add personalization to purchased items. Store hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

205-618-9190, instagram.com/mooresmillmonograms

Valley Tax Partners is celebrating 11 years in business at 2271 Valleydale Road, Suite 305. The company offers tax services for individuals and businesses. The business is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Potential clients can send a message on their website.

205-518-8850, valleytaxpartners.com

As of December, WDI Enterprises, located on Valleydale Road, will be celebrating four years in business serving the Over the Mountain area. WDI, or We’ll Do It, started as a personal concierge business but found its niche in construction and home renovations. Currently with an active home builders license, they specialize in deck, screened-in porches, bathroom renovations, kitchen renovations, additions, etc. WDI Enterprises is dedicated to providing the highest level of service to ensure maximum customer satisfaction.

205-460-1537, wdial.com

Buff City Soap is celebrating two years at its location in the Village of Lee Branch, 300 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 300. The store offers handmade soaps, bath bombs, lotions and more. They are open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

205-730-9199, buffcitysoap.com

Saffron Indian restaurant, located in The Terrace at Greystone, has been serving customers for one year. The restaurant serves authentic Indian cuisine, with dine-in and take out options. The restaurant is open for lunch daily from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner Monday through Saturday 5-9:30 p.m.

205-438-6209, saffronbirmingham.com

Popbar has been serving handcrafted frozen treats for one year on Doug Baker Boulevard. Customers can choose from more than 80 flavors on a rotating menu, along with dips and toppings. Popbar is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

205-747-0685, pop-bar.com

Closings

Mikey’s Grill in Southlake Village permanently closed its doors on Sept. 28, after almost 15 years in business. The owner announced the closure on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Sept. 23. The owner did not give a specific reason for the closure, but he said, “The time has come to close this chapter. I'm putting down my knives, turning the grill off and giving up the chef title.” Mikey’s was known for steak and seafood with a Cajun flair.