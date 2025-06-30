280 area Business Happenings: July 2025

COMING SOON

Raising Cane’s, the nationally popular chicken finger chain, is bringing its “One Love” menu to North Shelby County. The company has confirmed plans to open a new location at 5301 U.S. 280 — the former site of Lloyd’s Restaurant — with a target opening in spring 2026. Known for its cult following, signature Cane’s Sauce, and streamlined menu of chicken fingers, toast, fries and sweet tea, the Louisiana-based brand now operates more than 900 locations nationwide. This will be Raising Cane’s third Alabama location, joining stores in Tuscaloosa and Mobile, with major expansion still ahead.

Painted Tree Boutiques, a national retail concept blending Etsy-style maker markets with boutique storefronts, is opening soon in River Ridge Shopping Plaza on U.S. 280. The store fills the former Nordstrom Rack space near Academy Sports and Marshalls. With over 42 locations nationwide, Painted Tree offers hundreds of individual vendor booths featuring gifts, home décor, fashion and more — all under one roof. Founded in Arkansas in 2015, the brand emphasizes community and entrepreneurship. Vendors can apply now to open their shop-in-a-shop space.

Wild Birds Unlimited plans to open a new location of its nature shop in the Tattersall Park development off Alabama 119. The new store will be at 6215 Tattersall Blvd., Suite 109, in the row of stores with the Publix at Tattersall, next to the Goodwill Donation Center. The company sells items such as bird feeders, bird feed, mounting and hanging hardware and other items related to birds.

Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar is nearing completion in the Tattersall Park development off Alabama 119. The goal is to open the new restaurant by mid-July, according to an employee of the Big Whiskey’s at Stadium Trace Village, which opened in July 2020. Earlier plans indicated the new restaurant would be a 6,000-square-foot stand-alone restaurant off Tattersall Boulevard, not far from the Publix grocery store. Big Whiskey’s signature items include chicken ranch alfredo, a honey stung burger, boom boom shrimp tacos, a brunch melt, buffalo chicken wontons, a blackberry bourbon sidecar and beer cheese pretzels. In addition to the main menu, Big Whiskey’s features a weekday lunch menu, a weekend brunch menu and an extensive drink menu with more than 120 whiskeys, including rare and allocated bottles. The new restaurant will employ about 80 staff members, the company previously said. Founded in downtown Springfield, Missouri, in 2006, Big Whiskey’s now operates in Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Kung Fu Tea plans to open a location in the Tattersall Park development off Alabama 119. The tea shop will be at 6215 Tattersall Blvd., Suite 101, in the row of stores with the Publix at Tattersall, next to the Goodwill Donation Center. Kung Fu Tea is a Taiwanese bubble tea franchise founded in Queens, New York, and now with more than 350 locations across the United States and at least three in Canada under the KF Tea name.

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Capstone Building Corp., based at 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, in the Meadow Brook Corporate Park, on June 5 held a ribbon cutting for the recently completed 143-unit Southtown Senior independent senior living development in Birmingham. The 158,384-square-foot project, done in collaboration with The Benoit Group and Housing Authority of Birmingham District, is part of the city of Birmingham’s Edgehill at Southtown redevelopment plan. The complex has floor plans with one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments near UAB St. Vincent’s Birmingham and the University of Alabama at Birmingham. It also has a fitness center, community room, business center and tenant services including monthly arts and crafts, blood pressure screening and holiday festivities.

Capstone Building also recently completed Edgeview at Legends Park, a $17.6 million senior housing development in Memphis on behalf of developer Pennrose and the Memphis Housing Authority. The 85,765-square-foot development within the mixed-income community in Memphis’ medical district consists of 99 one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments designed for people ages 62 and older. The development includes a community room, fitness room, exterior covered porch and interior gathering spaces on each floor and is located near Memphis’ VA Medical Center. 205-803-5226

PERSONNEL MOVES

Alabama Goodwill Industries, with a donation center at 6215 Tattersall Blvd., Suite 105, in Tattersall Park and a store and donation center at 5287 U.S. 280 in Brook Highland, recently promoted three key team members. Daniel Hancock was promoted to South district director, Steve Lovette was named North district director, and Vivian Hubbard was named payroll manager. Hancock brings nearly 16 years of experience, including early years with Goodwill Manasota in Florida and a recent 14-month role with Amity Goodwill in Ontario, Canada. Lovette, a seasoned leader and U.S. Air Force veteran, brings deep experience in safety, operations and contract management. Hubbard previously worked as the East region accounts receivable supervisor at Coca-Cola and is a certified Arabic and French interpreter. 205-438-6010 and 205-775-0288

Justin Craft, president of Nowlin & Associates, has received the national Lester A. Rosen Humanitarian and Achievement Award from Ameritas, recognizing his leadership, ethical business practices and dedication to community service. In conjunction with the award, Craft selected Hargis Christian Camp in Chelsea to receive the Lester Rosen Grant. 205-871-9993

ANNIVERSARIES

Higher Roof Solutions, a roofing company based in Inverness, celebrated its second anniversary in June. 205-386-0565

SoCal Smoothie Company, at 16688 U.S. 280, Unit B, in Chelsea, has been open for over two years. The store serves smoothies, acai bowls, chicken salad and other healthy options. Open Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 205-718-1821

Elite Dentistry and Implant Center, 100 Chelsea Corners Way, Suite 113, is celebrating 25 years in business. The practice offers cosmetic and restorative dentistry, crowns, dental implants and more. Open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Friday by appointment. 205-678-2525

Summit Pediatrics, now open one year at 1200 Providence Park #100, also has an office in Chelsea. Affiliated with Sylacauga Pediatrics, the location offers well and sick care. Open weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 205-637-0044

Station 31 Kitchen, 104 Chesser Drive, celebrates its 16th anniversary in Chelsea. The restaurant serves sandwiches, pasta, meatloaf and more. Open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday–Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 205-677-2158, “Station 31 Kitchen” on Facebook

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, 16383 U.S. 280, has served treats in Chelsea for two years. Signature gelati blends Italian ice, soft serve and mix-ins. Open weekdays noon–9 p.m. and weekends until 10 p.m. 205-618-9118

Pediatric Care of Chelsea, 15582 U.S. 280, Suite 110, has served area patients for two years. The clinic offers well and sick visits, as well as urgent care. Open weekdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon. 205-800-8713

United Community Bank celebrated two years on Meadow Lake Drive in Hoover. The bank is open weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-705-5140