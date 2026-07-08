280 corridor business happenings: July 2026

× Expand Planet Fitness

NOW OPEN

Vascular and Interventional Specialists of America (VISA) recently held its ribbon cutting at 3570 Grandview Parkway, Suite 100. VISA specializes in the minimally invasive treatment of diseases and health conditions such as cancer, vascular disease, spine fractures, uterine fibroids, enlarged prostate, osteoarthritis of the knee and chronic pain. The clinic provides outpatient procedures using image-guided technology and catheter-based techniques designed to treat conditions without traditional open surgery. It is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

205-905-8411, visavascular.com

LoveShackFancy opened its first Alabama location at The Summit in June. The NYC-based luxury women’s lifestyle and fashion brand known for its vintage-inspired clothing sits between Tecovas and Madewell. It’s open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

loveshackfancy.com

COMING SOON

Fifth Third Bank was set to open a new branch location on the 280 corridor in late June. The branch will be at 6602 Tattersall Park Lane in Hoover off Alabama 119 near Greystone. Fifth Third Bank also has locations in Vestavia Hills, Huntsville, Madison and Owens Cross Roads. Branches are typically open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with some also open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

800-972-3030, locations.53.com/al.html

After previously closing its location, Talbots will open again later this year in the plaza corridor between Loft and Soma at The Summit. The retail store offers women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories and shoes. The Summit location will be the seventh Talbots in Alabama, with other shops in Huntsville, Montgomery, Tuscaloosa, Spanish Fort, Mobile and Foley.

talbots.com

White House Black Market is set to reopen by the end of the year in the plaza corridor between Loft and Soma at The Summit. The women’s apparel chain offers modern dresses, workwear, separates and more. As the name suggests, its items are primarily available in white and black. Currently, its only other Alabama location is in Foley.

whitehouseblackmarket.com

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Planet Fitness, located at 168 Inverness Plaza, kicked off its annual high school summer pass program, which allows teens ages 14 to 19 to work out for free at its locations until Aug. 31. Teens can register online and receive access to strength equipment, cardio machines, stretching areas and free fitness training from certified trainers.

205-408-0020, planetfitness.com/summerpass

ANNIVERSARIES

Expand La Paz Restaurant and Catering

La Paz Restaurant and Catering is celebrating its ninth anniversary at its Mt Laurel location at 3 Mt Laurel Ave. The Mexican restaurant serves dishes like nachos, quesadillas, taco salads, tacos and cheese dip. Its original location in Mountain Brook has been open for 35 years. La Paz is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

205-803-6262, eatatlapaz.com