280 Corridor Business Happenings - June 2024

Now Open

UAB Lee Branch Primary & Specialty Care recently opened in the Lee Branch shopping center on U.S. 280, 220 Doug Baker Boulevard, Suite 100. The clinic staff will see adult patients for non-emergency medical needs. Patients are seen Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-981-3040

Mizzen+Main, a popular menswear retailer, opened last month at The Summit Birmingham. The store is known for its classic men's dress shirt but also carries other men's clothing and golf attire. Customers can stop by Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. 205-407-4188

× Expand Swarovski

Swarovski recently opened at the Summit Birmingham. The store offers the finest in crystal and created diamonds. They also specialize in jewelry, watches and other gifts. Shoppers can visit the store Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. 205-316-3254

Refuel Bootcamp recently opened at 5479 Highway 280 W. Robert Bess is the owner. They are a fitness studio that primarily does group workouts including weightlifting, interval training, plyometrics, boxing and other exercises. 205-962-4195

Capstone Communities recently opened The Cottages at Greystone, a 189-unit development at 7273 Cahaba Valley Road. The community offers cottage apartments, each with a private fenced yard and one to three bedrooms, as well as one-bedroom lofts and carriage units. There also is a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, pavilions, grill stations, sidewalks and a dog park. The community was designed by Nequette Architecture & Design and built by CBI Construction Services. 205-722-1880

Mark Meadows, the owner/operator of the Chick-fil-A franchise in Inverness, on May 2 opened a second Chick-fil-A location just down the street, at Inverness Corners at 5331 Valleydale Road. The new location is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Meadows said in a press release he plans to keep the other Inverness location open as well. The new location offers curbside pickup but doesn’t have a drive-thru. 205-963-0001

Coming Soon

The Laguna Beach jewelry company Gorjana will open at The Summit Birmingham soon. The company is known for gold jewelry crafted to layer, mix and match. The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. 205-201-0094

Construction has begun on the new location for Academy Sports and Outdoors in the River Ridge Shopping Center on U.S. 280. The store will open in the previous Best Buy location near Target. The previous Academy location, in the Lee Branch Shopping Center, closed its doors in 2019, leaving the Hoover location as the nearest store to U.S. 280 customers.

Waffle House is coming soon to Chelsea, off U.S. 280. The 24-hour diner will be on Atchison Drive, in front of the new La Quinta hotel and next to Arby's. Waffle House is known for golden waffles, a variety of omelets and other lunch and dinner options, served around the clock.

News and Accomplishments

Real Broker, LLC, is excited to announce Connie Alexander Jacks as designated broker for Alabama. Connie has over 20 years of experience in residential and commercial sales, real estate management and brokerage ownership. She will assist agents in the state with all of their real estate-related concerns. luxebhm.com

Warren Averett was named a Most Prestigious Accounting Firm by Vault, a trusted authority in career intelligence resources for professionals and students. This is the third time that Warren Averett has been named to this list. The honor is determined by a survey given to accounting professionals about firms that they are familiar with. Warren Averrett is one of the largest accounting firms in the Southeast.

DEFY, at Tattersall Park, has now changed its name to Sky Zone. Sky Zone is a national chain of trampoline parks, and the company ensures customers that their current memberships, passes, gift cards and parties will still be valid. Sky Zone is open Sunday through Friday at 10 a.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. 205-775-0404

Capstone Building Corp., based in Meadow Brook Corporate Park at 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, has begun construction on an 86-unit apartment community in Pensacola alongside developer Interlude Residential. The community will have two apartment buildings spanning 106,749 square feet and will include units with one to three bedrooms, a clubhouse, fitness center, co-working space, pool and pool house. The complex, unnamed as of late April, is expected to open in 2025. 205-803-5226

The Birmingham location of Cahaba Wealth Management, 3800 Colonnade Parkway, is proud to announce that Louis Williams, CPA, CFP, has been promoted to senior financial advisor. Williams has been with the company since 2018 and looks forward to helping lead the Birmingham office in addition to serving his clients. Cahaba Wealth Management is an independent investment management and financial planning company. 205-588-5167

Personnel Moves

Kobe Floyd has joined RealtySouth's Inverness office at 109 Inverness Plaza, and Loren Stanhope has joined RealtySouth's Chelsea office at 331 Chelsea Corners Way, Suite 101. Both are Realtors. Kobe Floyd: 205-991-6565, Loren Stanhope: 205-413-5259

Anniversaries

The Air Experts is celebrating one year at 7154 Cahaba Valley Road. The heating and cooling company provides 24-hour emergency service, commercial and residential heating and cooling service, repairs and maintenance. 205-882-4342

The Shoe Station, located in Brook Highland Plaza, has been open for one year now. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 205-773-2090

DSLD Land Management's AquaScapes has been open on U.S. 280 for five years. The water garden retail center offers customers a chance to browse their extensive showroom of fire pits, water gardens, fountains, aquatic plants, pond supplies and more. AquaScapes is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-437-1012

Ace Hardware in Dunnavant Valley has been open at 300 Carlow Lane #108 for three years. The store is stocked with tools, home gardening supplies, home decor and more. Ace is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-980-7221

BenchMark Physical Therapy has been open at 2659 Valleydale Road for two years. The clinic offers outpatient physical therapy for injury prevention, post-operative therapy after various orthopedic surgeries, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation. The business is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-905-6922

Express MRI, in the Lee Branch shopping center at 250 Doug Baker Boulevard, Suite 100, is celebrating four years. The medical imaging center offers $499 MRIs without a doctor referral needed. Patients can receive a report within three to four business days. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-834-8118

The Summit location of Emmy Squared Pizza has been open for one year. The pizzeria offers Detroit-style pizza, sandwiches, brunch and more. Customers can dine Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and beginning at 10 a.m. on the weekends. 205-994-8685

The Birmingham Boys Choir celebrates 51 years in various locations around Birmingham. The nonprofit was formed to allow boys in the greater Birmingham area to learn music reading literacy, vocal skills and more. 205-767-9219

Mellow Mushroom, which has a location at 920 Inverness Corners, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The Atlanta-based restaurant chain has more than 160 locations across 17 states. 205-981-9914