280 corridor business happenings: June 2026

NOW OPEN

Rancher Hat Bar recently opened at The Summit, 225 Summit Blvd., Suite 99. The Arizona-based retailer, which launched in 2023, allows customers to design custom cowboy, rancher and trucker hats in store with bands, chains, charms, and custom branding and burning. The Birmingham location is one of more than a dozen nationwide. Walk-in customers are welcome and the store also offers group events.

rancherhatbar.com

Trace Crossings Veterinary + Pet Wellness launched earlier this year as a fully mobile veterinary practice serving the Hoover and 280 corridor area. Dr. Melissa Miller, a graduate of Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine with more than a decade of experience, brings complete veterinary care directly to homes. Services include advanced diagnostics, soft tissue surgery, dental cleanings, in-house lab work, and routine well and sick visits.

205-509-1499, tracecrossingspets.com

COMING SOON

Aritzia, a Canadian fashion design house and women’s fashion retailer, and PopUp Bagel, a boutique bagel “rip and tear” food experience with small bags of bagels and specialty dippers, are both expected to open at The Summit this summer. Each will be a first Alabama location.

thesummitbirmingham.com; aritzia.com/us/en; popupbagels.com

GP6 Wellness is building Birmingham’s first medical cannabis dispensary at 541 Cahaba Park Circle, off U.S. 280. Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission officials have said sales could begin this summer, depending on construction and regulatory timelines. Customers will not be able to walk in and buy cannabis over the counter. Instead, registered patients must obtain a Medical Cannabis Patient ID card through a certified physician. Under current Alabama law, smokable flowers, vapes and edibles are illegal. The only permitted products include oils, tinctures, tablets, capsules and topicals.

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Capstone Building Corp., 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, was recently ranked No. 66 on Inc. magazine’s 2026 fastest-growing Southeast companies list. The firm, which serves public and private developers specializing in multifamily projects, has completed 144 projects and $3 billion in construction across 23 states.

205-803-5226, capstonebuilding.com

ANNIVERSARIES

Refuel Bootcamp is celebrating two years at 5479 U.S. 280, Suite 112. The fitness studio specializes in group workouts, including interval training, plyometrics, boxing and other exercise.

205-962-4195, birmingham.refuelbootcamp.com

Swarovski, located at The Summit at 209 Summit Blvd., Suite 150, is marking two years serving Birmingham-area customers with fine crystals and created diamonds. They specialize in jewelry, watches and other gifts.

205-316-3254, swarovski.com

CLOSINGS

Valley Post’s four restaurants in Chelsea shut down abruptly in April after less than six months in business. They include Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Hero Diner, Little Donkey and Luca & Lucy. Food supplier Evans Meats Inc. filed suit in Shelby County Circuit Court alleging $394,238 in unpaid bills from the Pihakis Restaurant Group, which launched the project. Valley Post held its ribbon cutting Dec. 15, 2025, with restaurants opening on a rolling basis starting in late November. By April 29, liens against the Pihakis group totaled more than $12 million across its restaurants in Jefferson and Shelby counties. Valley Post alone accounted for more than $7 million.