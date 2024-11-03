280 Corridor Business Happenings - November 2024

Now Open

Hair by Kim Laslo Alternative Hair Solutions recently opened in September, next to GameStop in the River Ridge shopping center. The salon is designed for customers that need alternative hair solutions, including wigs, toppers, extensions and other non-surgical hair replacement options. Hair By Kim is a private salon for men and women, and customers are required to book an appointment to be seen. Appointments can be scheduled on Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 205-767-3371

× Expand Big Drip Auto Spa

The Big Drip Auto Spa is now open at 210 Atchison Parkway in Chelsea. The drive-through car wash offers customers five exterior wash options, along with vacuums, clean towels and cleaning solutions for their car interiors. Locally opened and operated, the Big Drip was officially founded this past year. This location is the first for the company. Stop by for a car wash daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday. 205-605-3444

× Expand Trampled by Tacos

Trampled by Tacos recently opened at 5363 U.S. 280, Suite B 101, in the space previously occupied by Little Donkey. The menu offers a variety of tacos, burritos, bowls and fresh-squeezed lime margaritas. Customers can expect a large outdoor seating area boasting an outdoor bar, and a casual atmosphere. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 659-219-8698

Dr. Emily Rehberg has opened Lung Care And at 501 Doug Baker Blvd. She offers medical care in pulmonary medicine and more. 256-401-0390

Coming Soon

Phenix Salon Suites, which already has three Alabama locations, will be adding two new local shops. One salon will be located at 624 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia, and the other at 3411 Colonnade Parkway, Suite 400, in Birmingham. They are currently undergoing renovations and plan to be open within the next four to six months. The Phenix Salon Suites franchise offers salon professionals a space to establish their business, by providing necessary equipment, space and facility maintenance for a monthly fee. The franchise has locations in 34 states. 205-422-5661

Relocations and Renovations

The Humidor Room Cigar & Scotch Bar is planning to move from its location at 5511 U.S. 280 to downtown Birmingham next year. Owner Saeid Morshedi said that the lease will not be renewed when it is up in the spring. Morshedi previously purchased the property at 2115 Seventh Ave S. in downtown Birmingham, known as Our Place, an LGBTQ-friendly bar. It is still unknown if the Humidor Room will move to that location or choose another option. For now, customers can still visit the Greystone Park location to enjoy the full bar and a wide variety of fine cigars. 205-995-4481

× Expand Yum Yai Street Thai

Yum Yai Street Thai, at 5426 U.S. 280 #9, closed on Aug. 1 for renovations. After reopening, the restaurant will have an updated look and offer customers more dine-in options. Yum Yai serves traditional Thai foods with a modern twist. This includes a variety of fried rice dishes, wide rice noodles, curry dishes and much more. Follow Yum Yai on Facebook for updates on an official reopening date. 205-637-6352

News and Accomplishments

× Expand Justin Scarsella

Justin Scarsella, owner and master instructor at Master Scarsella’s World Class Tae Kwon Do, has been honored as one of the 2024 Birmingham’s Finest by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The distinction was given to Scarsella because of his “leadership, professional successes and philanthropic spirit.” He and other Birmingham honorees have committed to raising funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The honorees and their fundraising efforts will be recognized at a ceremony on Nov. 12. Master Scarsella’s World Class Tae Kwon Do has two locations, with one in Inverness at 268 Inverness Center Drive and one in Hoover at 3417 Old Columbiana Road. 205-981-9636

× Expand APCO Employees Credit Union

APCO Employees Credit Union renamed its branch at 6400 Tattersall Park Drive to honor longtime employee and CEO Derrick Ragland Jr. Earlier this year, Ragland was named Alabama Professional of the Year by the League of Southeastern Credit Unions. The board of directors for APCO Employees Credit Union chose to honor Ragland for his 42 years of service to the credit union and its members. The Tattersall Park location opened in the summer of 2020. 205-547-9400

Personnel Moves

Macall Underwood, Riley Underwood and Scott Underwood have joined the RealtySouth office at 109 Inverness Plaza #4800, and John Welsh has joined the RealtySouth office at 331 Chelsea Corners Way, Suite 101. Macall Underwood: 423-605-8829, Riley Underwood: 205-983-4888, Scott Underwood: 205-965-3631, John Welsh: 205-527-2074

B.A.S.S., headquartered on Blue Lake Drive, has recently announced that Phillip Johnson, the executive vice president, was promoted to chief operating officer (COO). Johnson will now manage Bassmaster Tournament operations as well as implement processes aimed at improving and expanding the organization’s business operations. For the past two years, Johnson oversaw marketing, content strategy, events and communications. B.A.S.S. is the world’s largest fishing organization.

Anniversaries

Rest and Digest Wellness has been providing services in Southlake Village for one year. The business offers deep relaxation services that “aid in achieving the Rest and Digest response of the parasympathetic nervous system.” These services include massage therapy, infrared sauna, LED light therapy, wellness packages and more. Customers can go online to book an appointment on Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-739-1160

The Taco Mama franchise is celebrating 13 years in business. The restaurant's original location opened in November 2011 in Mountain Brook's Crestline Village. Since then, the restaurant has expanded to 10 locations, including Alabama 119 and off U.S. 280 in The Summit. Taco Mama is known for “Build Your Own” tacos, quesadillas, burritos, bowls and an extensive margarita menu. Find the business hours for the restaurant closest to you online. 205-977-7792

The Yogurt Mountain location in the Colonnade is celebrating one year in business. The frozen yogurt shop offers customers 16 rotating flavors with something for everyone. Customers can find low-fat, gluten-free, custard-style and dairy-free frozen yogurt options, along with more than 50 toppings to satisfy your sweet tooth. The store is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 205-238-5385

The Lee Branch location of Sanpeggio's Pizza has been serving customers for one year now. The original Sanpeggio's location opened in Chelsea in 2000, and the local chain now has five other locations. Every pizza is hand-tossed and made to order, complete with homemade sauce, quality meats and cheeses and locally sourced veggies. Diners can stop by the Lee Branch location Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 205-709-8585

Customers have been enjoying JaWanda’s Sweet Potato Pies for one year at the bakery off Valleydale Road. Owned by JaWanda Jackson, the business is family owned and operated. JaWanda’s sells sweet potato pies in 15 flavors, along with various pound cakes, cobblers and other seasonal items. Customers can find select items from the bakery at local stores including the Cowboys convenience store on U.S. 280, the Piggly Wiggly in both Crestline and Homewood and at American Kolache in Vestavia Hills. The bakery also has a food truck that makes stops during the week around town. The only time to visit the bakery itself is on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 205-874-9880

Williams Sonoma is celebrating one year since reopening at The Summit. The national chain offers professional quality cookware, bakeware, home kitchen essentials, table linens, serveware and more. Customers can stop by the store daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., except for Sunday, when the store closes at 6 p.m. 205-986-0578

Closings

Mikey’s Grill permanently closed its doors in Southlake Village on Sept. 28, after almost 15 years in business. The owner announced the closure on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Sept. 23. The owner did not give a specific reason for the closure, but he said ,“The time has come to close this chapter. I'm putting down my knives, turning the grill off and giving up the chef title.” Mikey’s was known for steak and seafood with a Cajun flair.