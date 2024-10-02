280 Corridor Business Happenings - October 2024

Now Open

BAM’s Coin Laundry is now open at 190 Chelsea Corners Way, Unit 109. This location marks the eighth location state-wide, and it offers self-service coin laundry as well as a full-service wash, dry and fold option. The facility offers large-capacity washers and dryers, detergent dispensers, bill-changing machines and free Wi-Fi. BAM’s Coin Laundry is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 256-749-4332

Planson Outdoors is a high-end retailer of outdoor furniture and accessories now open at 1401 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 107. Products include outdoor furniture, umbrellas, grills, fire pits, custom outdoor kitchen islands and cabinets, outdoor appliances, outdoor heaters, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, fire and water features, garage cabinetry and seasonal, high-end holiday decor. They offer a price match guarantee to ensure customers are getting the best deal. 833-PLANSON (752-6766)

Marshalls has recently opened on U.S. 280, in the River Ridge shopping center near Super Target. Marshalls offers customers a variety of merchandise including home goods, clothing, shoes, accessories and more. The items are typically from well-known brands and sold at discounted prices. Shoppers can visit the store daily from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. 205-995-7154

Coming Soon

American Eagle Outfitters is coming soon to The Summit. The store will be near Chuy’s restaurant, between Lizard Thicket and Aerie, also owned by American Eagle Outfitters. American Eagle carries casual, stylish clothing for everyday life, including men's and women’s denim, active wear, swimwear and more. No opening date for the store has been set, but more details will be shared when they become available.

Beth Hontzas Photography, 3 Office Park Circle, Suite 116, is hosting Making Spirits Bright, a fall portrait fundraiser to benefit Unless U, on Saturday, Nov. 2. Unless U creates an inclusive environment that reflects Christ's love, ensuring that every person is cherished, celebrated and empowered as image-bearers of God, thus transforming society's view of adults with developmental disabilities. To book a portrait session, call or email beth@bethhontzas.com. 205-253-5870

New Ownership

4th and Inches, 48 Chesser Crane Road in Chelsea, is under new ownership. Local residents Richard Powers and Brandon Fennell are the store’s new owners, and are prepared to offer customers the same loaded teas and protein shakes they know and love. Powers and Fennell plan to redecorate and bring a “local feel” to the business. 205-677-2060

Personnel Moves

DSLD Land Management, 1200 Dunnavant Valley Road, is proud to welcome Jim Hogan to their staff of professionals. Jim is a graduate of Auburn University and has been a registered landscape architect for 25 years. His extensive work experience ranges from small residential firms to large, multi-disciplined firms. He lives in Birmingham with his wife, Amy, and has two sons and a daughter. 205-437-1012

Anniversaries

The Secret Garden Garden Shop and Learning Center has been open for seven years on Shelby County 11 in Chelsea. The nursery offers a large variety of seasonal plants, flowers, shrubs, pots, planters and experts to assist customers in buying and planting the right plants for their needs. The shop is open for business Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-678-2411

Ming’s Cuisine, 514 Cahaba Park Circle, has enjoyed 36 years in business. The family-owned and operated restaurant has served Chinese food in the Birmingham area since 1988. Ming’s offers traditional Chinese dishes daily, including Mongolian beef, kung pao chicken, mein, fried rice and more. The restaurant offers both lunch and dinner, with lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. 205-991-3803

Warby Parker has been open for one year at The Summit. The store offers eye exams, vision tests, designer glasses and more. The Buy a Pair, Give a Pair program gives a pair of glasses to someone in need for every pair bought. Customers can stop by Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. 205-813-5895

Primo’s Pizza and Pasta is celebrating one year of business at 16064 U.S. 280 in Chelsea. The restaurant offers classic Italian dishes, crafted from the freshest, locally grown ingredients. Customers can enjoy handmade pizzas, pasta dishes, calzones, salads and desserts. Primo’s is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m. and Sunday until 8 p.m. 205-677-2034

Haven Space Salon, 5291 Valleydale Road #125, is celebrating four years in business. The salon offers cuts, color, chemical treatments, event styling and more. The stylists focus on hospitality in keeping with the “more than hair” motto, and are proud to gift a portion of services to The Lovelady Center. Customers are seen on Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. 205-582-2600

Iron City Dance Factory has been open at 7350 Cahaba Valley Road, Suite 103, for one year. Business owner and Artistic Director Tiffeny Robertson has been dancing for 34 years and teaching for 21 years, along with a full staff of instructors. Iron City Dance offers classes for all ages, beginning with recreational dance and progressing through the leveled dance programs. The studio also offers a competitive dance program as an option for advanced dancers. The studio is open Monday through Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. 205-444-0158

Chipotle Mexican Grill is nearing the location’s one-year anniversary, across from Walmart on U.S. 280. The fast food restaurant chain offers fresh burritos, quesadillas, tacos and bowls, made to order from fresh, responsibly sourced ingredients. Diners can stop by daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. 659-272-0321

Master Scarsella's World Class Tae Kwon Do is celebrating 20 years in Birmingham. The school is headquartered at 268 Inverness Center Drive, just off U.S. 280. Currently, there is a second school located at 3417 Old Columbiana Road in Hoover. That location will be moving to Riverchase Promenade later this year. 205-981-9636

Renew Dermatology is celebrating its one year anniversary at 2827 Greystone Commercial Blvd. Dr. Curl, Dr. Bares and the Renew staff offer both medical and cosmetic dermatology, physician-grade skincare, aesthetician services and more. Renew Dermatology has one other location in Homewood. Patients can be seen in Greystone Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-580-1500

Closings

Lit Cards and More has closed the store at 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 101. The store owners said that they were closing the store due to “circumstances out of their control” but would continue to evolve and offer their inventory on Whatnot, an online marketplace. The business carries graded sports cards, card boxes and clothing.