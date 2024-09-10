280 Corridor Business Happenings September 2024

Coming Soon

Big Drip Auto Spa will be opening soon at 210 Atchison Parkway in Chelsea. Text "BigDrip" to 22322 to find out the opening date and be the first to know about grand opening specials.

Corinne Sweet plans to open the first charcuterie restaurant in the state this fall. Board in Birmingham will be a brick-and-mortar dining option for customers who want a bar, specialty cheeses, meats, pickled vegetables, olives and other choices a charcuterie board offers. They will be able to choose the items on their board, and enjoy it in a comfortable sit-down atmosphere or take it to-go. The restaurant will be located at 5426 U.S. 280, Suite 6, in the Terrace at Greystone shopping center. Sweet hopes to have the restaurant open by mid-September or October, and begin with a small staff on Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Customers can connect with Board in Birmingham through its Facebook page or by phone for more information. 205-261-9853

New Ownership

Orlando Health, a private, nonprofit healthcare organization that currently serves the Southeastern United States and Puerto Rico, has signed a definitive agreement to purchase Tenet Healthcare’s majority interest in Brookwood Baptist Health, which operates a freestanding emergency department in Tattersall Park and medical offices in The Colonnade and The Narrows, among other facilities. Brookwood Baptist Health was formed in 2015 following a merger agreement between Tenet Healthcare and Baptist Health System. When the purchase is complete, Orlando Health will manage day-to-day operations of Brookwood Baptist Health in partnership with the Baptist Health System. The name of the system will be Baptist Health, and it will remain a faith-based organization, according to a news release from Orlando Health. Brookwood Baptist Health consists of five hospitals across central Alabama with more than 70 primary and specialty care clinics, approximately 1,500 affiliated physicians and more than 7,300 employees. The transaction is expected to close in the fall of 2024.

Relocations and Renovations

× Expand Bassmaster

Bassmaster and its parent company, B.A.S.S. LLC, will move its corporate headquarters and 50 associates to the 15,872-square-foot space at the top floor of 31 Inverness Center. B.A.S.S. LLC’s previous corporate office was in Suite 330 of Blue Lake Center, located at 3500 Blue Lake Drive. 31 Inverness Center is located off U.S. 280 in the Inverness office park. B.A.S.S. LLC currently operates the Bassmaster tournament leagues, events and media. The company has 500,000 members. 205-313-0900

News and Accomplishments

America's First Federal Credit Union Board of Directors has announced that Kevin Morris will succeed Bill Connor as president and CEO of AmFirst, effective March 1, 2025. Connor recently announced his intention to retire after 44 years of distinguished service to the credit union. The transition process commenced on Aug. 1, when Morris assumed the title of executive vice president and the role of second executive officer. AmFirst has two local branches, located at 2 Inverness Center Parkway and 3312 Old Columbiana Road in Hoover.

First US Bank has named a new member to its board of directors. Robert C. Field currently serves on multiple boards in Jefferson County and has been elected a director of First US Bancshares Inc. The local branch is at 3291 U.S. 280, Suite 100, in Pump House Plaza. The branch is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-582-1200

Forbes recently named Avadian Credit Union, which has branches at 420 Old U.S. 280 in Greystone, 15660 U.S. 280 in Chelsea and 3439 Colonnade Parkway #100, as one of the top three credit unions in Alabama. Forbes asked credit union members and former members about their level of satisfaction with their credit union, if they would recommend the credit union and to rate it on member service, the quality of the financial advice offered, fee structures, ease of navigating digital and in-person services and their trust in the credit union.

Anniversaries

× Expand Pet Paradise

Pet Paradise has been welcoming furry clients for one year. Located in Tattersall Park, Pet Paradise offers pet grooming, boarding, daycare and full-service veterinary care all in one place. Dogs can enjoy the outdoor, bone-shaped swimming pool and splash pad, synthetic grass play areas, shaded play yard with misting stations and auto-filled fresh water bowls, while the cats can relax in quiet, private condos. Clients can access a live webcam to see their pet during the day. The business is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on the weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 659-674-3036

Studio 280 has been open at 9360 Old Highway 280 in Chelsea for one year. The salon stylists provide clients with personalized hair cuts, styles, color services and spray tanning. The salon hours are Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 205-775-0025

FARM Haus Fitness is celebrating one year open in the Narrows. Clients can sign up for small group memberships, team classes, personal training or virtual memberships. The gym is open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., and clients can find the class schedule online. 205-598-1310

Salt Clothing Company celebrated one year in June. The boutique, run by a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law pair, offers clients clothing, jewelry, gifts and more. Shoppers can come by the store at 1801 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 113, Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday until 1:30 p.m. 205-238-5926

Beauty Diva has been open at 4647 U.S. 280, Suite Q, for one year. The store carries beauty supplies including wigs, makeup, salon color, stylist tools and much more. Customers can shop Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 205-460-1140, Beauty DIVA 280 on Facebook

The VIP Barber Lounge has been welcoming clients for one year. The business at 4647 U.S. 280, Suite M, seeks to make each customer feel welcome with each custom cut, color, old-fashioned shave, shoulder massage or mini-facial. Clients can enjoy a complimentary drink or snack as well. The barber lounge is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For appointments, clients can book by phone or online. 205-460-1105, vagaro.com/vipbarberlounge/book-now