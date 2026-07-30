280 corridor open houses August 1-2

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3515 Conestoga Way
Birmingham
MLS#: 21453670
4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,490 square feet
$499,999
Samantha Ferguson: 205-862-3374, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Saturday, August 1, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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3044 Sydenton Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21451543
5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,242 square feet
$720,000
Blake Billings: 205-792-7682, ARC Realty Vestavia
Saturday, August 1, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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3781 Glass Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21459975
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,258 square feet
$549,900
Fulton Williams: 205-937-7862, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Crestline
Sunday, August 2, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1372 Legacy Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21440242
6 bedrooms/6 baths/6,900 square feet
$1,180,000
Julie Kim: 205-222-9000, RealtySouth-Inverness Office
Sunday, August 2, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1121 Bristol Way
Birmingham
MLS#: 21459557
3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,465 square feet
$479,900
Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Sunday, August 2, 2026, 2-4 p.m.