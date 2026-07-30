280 corridor open houses August 1-2

by

Businesses

3515 Conestoga Way

Birmingham

MLS#: 21453670

4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,490 square feet

$499,999

Samantha Ferguson: 205-862-3374, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Saturday, August 1, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

3044 Sydenton Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21451543

5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,242 square feet

$720,000

Blake Billings: 205-792-7682, ARC Realty Vestavia

Saturday, August 1, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

3781 Glass Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21459975

3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,258 square feet

$549,900

Fulton Williams: 205-937-7862, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Crestline

Sunday, August 2, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1372 Legacy Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21440242

6 bedrooms/6 baths/6,900 square feet

$1,180,000

Julie Kim: 205-222-9000, RealtySouth-Inverness Office

Sunday, August 2, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1121 Bristol Way

Birmingham

MLS#: 21459557

3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,465 square feet

$479,900

Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Sunday, August 2, 2026, 2-4 p.m.