280 corridor open houses July 11-12

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533 Talon Court
Birmingham
MLS#: 21454263
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,886 square feet
$398,000
Ella Ogle: 205-223-6234, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd
Saturday, July 11, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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5700 Moss Trace
Hoover
MLS#: 21448588
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,820 square feet
$365,000
Blake Shultz: 205-451-9858, ARC Realty - Hoover
Saturday, July 11, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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121 Austin Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21448765
4 bedrooms/5 baths/3,170 square feet
$569,000
Gwen Vinzant 205-222-4750, RealtySouth-Inverness Office
Jana Woodruff 205-601-9054, RealtySouth-Inverness Office
Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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2066 Knollwood Place
Birmingham
MLS#: 21450372
4 bedrooms/5 baths/3,603 square feet
$630,000
Brenda and Cruz Blanton: 205-901-3123, eXp Realty
Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1395 Eden Ridge Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21454389
3 bedrooms/3 baths/3,046 square feet
$425,000
Audrey Brewer: 205-883-3756, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Jeanie Shea: 205-249-0097, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.