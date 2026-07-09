280 corridor open houses July 11-12

by

Businesses

533 Talon Court

Birmingham

MLS#: 21454263

3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,886 square feet

$398,000

Ella Ogle: 205-223-6234, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd

Saturday, July 11, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

5700 Moss Trace

Hoover

MLS#: 21448588

3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,820 square feet

$365,000

Blake Shultz: 205-451-9858, ARC Realty - Hoover

Saturday, July 11, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

121 Austin Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21448765

4 bedrooms/5 baths/3,170 square feet

$569,000

Gwen Vinzant 205-222-4750, RealtySouth-Inverness Office

Jana Woodruff 205-601-9054, RealtySouth-Inverness Office

Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

2066 Knollwood Place

Birmingham

MLS#: 21450372

4 bedrooms/5 baths/3,603 square feet

$630,000

Brenda and Cruz Blanton: 205-901-3123, eXp Realty

Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1395 Eden Ridge Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21454389

3 bedrooms/3 baths/3,046 square feet

$425,000

Audrey Brewer: 205-883-3756, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Jeanie Shea: 205-249-0097, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.