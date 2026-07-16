280 corridor open houses July 18-19

Photo courtesy of Zillow
533 Talon Court
Birmingham
MLS#: 21454263
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,886 square feet
$380,000
Ella Ogle: 205-223-6234, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd
Saturday, July 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
3526 Bethune Drive
3526 Bethune Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21457039
5 bedrooms/5 baths/7,520 square feet
$1,500,000
Eric Morrison: 214-585-2583, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Saturday, July 18, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
344 Griffin Park Terrace
344 Griffin Park Terrace
Birmingham
MLS#: 21454445
5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,162 square feet
$649,000
Laura Davis: 205-789-7235, EXIT Legacy Realty
Beth Williams: 205-541-7749, EXIT Legacy Realty
Saturday, July 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
3345 Sunny Meadows Court
3345 Sunny Meadows Court
Birmingham
MLS#: 21459096
3 bedrooms/4 baths/2,127 square feet
$375,000
Drew Taylor: 205-283-1602, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, July 19, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
1005 Clifton Road
1005 Clifton Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21448805
5 bedrooms/5 baths/3,684 square feet
$769,000
Grayson Murphy: 205-267-2278, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Brandon Cobia: 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Sunday, July 19, 2026, noon to 2 p.m.