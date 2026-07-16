280 corridor open houses July 18-19

by

Businesses

533 Talon Court

Birmingham

MLS#: 21454263

3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,886 square feet

$380,000

Ella Ogle: 205-223-6234, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd

Saturday, July 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

3526 Bethune Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21457039

5 bedrooms/5 baths/7,520 square feet

$1,500,000

Eric Morrison: 214-585-2583, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Saturday, July 18, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

344 Griffin Park Terrace

Birmingham

MLS#: 21454445

5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,162 square feet

$649,000

Laura Davis: 205-789-7235, EXIT Legacy Realty

Beth Williams: 205-541-7749, EXIT Legacy Realty

Saturday, July 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

3345 Sunny Meadows Court

Birmingham

MLS#: 21459096

3 bedrooms/4 baths/2,127 square feet

$375,000

Drew Taylor: 205-283-1602, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Sunday, July 19, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1005 Clifton Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21448805

5 bedrooms/5 baths/3,684 square feet

$769,000

Grayson Murphy: 205-267-2278, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Brandon Cobia: 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Sunday, July 19, 2026, noon to 2 p.m.