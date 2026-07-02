280 corridor open houses July 4-5

by

Businesses

147 Indian Gate Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21457484

4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,176 square feet

$759,900

Wayne Goodrich: 205-401-3813, Fathom Realty AL LLC

Saturday, July 4, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

121 Southview Lane

Birmingham

MLS#: 21457755

5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,172 square feet

$547,000

Steve Parker: 205-383-5819, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Anna Parker: 205-515-5506, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Sunday, July 5, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

1941 River Way Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21452341

5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,085 square feet

$765,000

Heather Goss: 205-563-0456, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Sunday, July 5, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

344 Griffin Park Terrace

Birmingham

MLS#: 21454445

5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,162 square feet

$649,000

Laura Davis: 205-789-7235, EXIT Legacy Realty,

Beth Williams: 205-541-7749, EXIT Legacy Realty

Sunday, July 5, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

3213 Brook Highland Terrace

Birmingham

MLS#: 21457064

5 bedrooms/4 baths/4,579 square feet

$875,000

Elizabeth Stockli: 205-965-1735, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Sunday, July 5, 2026, 2-4 p.m.