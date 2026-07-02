280 corridor open houses July 4-5

Photo courtesy of Zillow
147 Indian Gate Circle
147 Indian Gate Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21457484
4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,176 square feet
$759,900
Wayne Goodrich: 205-401-3813, Fathom Realty AL LLC
Saturday, July 4, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
121 Southview Lane
121 Southview Lane
Birmingham
MLS#: 21457755
5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,172 square feet
$547,000
Steve Parker: 205-383-5819, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Anna Parker: 205-515-5506, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Sunday, July 5, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
1941 River Way Drive
1941 River Way Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21452341
5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,085 square feet
$765,000
Heather Goss: 205-563-0456, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, July 5, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
344 Griffin Park Terrace
344 Griffin Park Terrace
Birmingham
MLS#: 21454445
5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,162 square feet
$649,000
Laura Davis: 205-789-7235, EXIT Legacy Realty,
Beth Williams: 205-541-7749, EXIT Legacy Realty
Sunday, July 5, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
3213 Brook Highland Terrace
3213 Brook Highland Terrace
Birmingham
MLS#: 21457064
5 bedrooms/4 baths/4,579 square feet
$875,000
Elizabeth Stockli: 205-965-1735, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, July 5, 2026, 2-4 p.m.