280 corridor open houses June 27-28

by

Businesses

3200 Rob Roy Lane

Birmingham

MLS#: 21456292

5 bedrooms/4 baths/4,400 square feet

$618,000

TJ Cunningham: 2054705101, eXp Realty, LLC Central

Gusty Gulas: 205-218-7560, eXp Realty, LLC Central

Saturday, June 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

3259 N. Broken Bow Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21456725

3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,840 square feet

$499,900

Jordan Hosey: 205-213-2633, Real Broker LLC

Fleur Robinson: 205-645-3443, Real Broker LLC

Saturday, June 27, 2026, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5862 Shades Run Lane

Hoover

MLS#: 21436500

4 bedrooms/5 baths/6,439 square feet

$999,900

Pam Grant: 205-966-6507, ARC Realty 280

Saturday, June 27, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

3601 Crestside Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21456328

7 bedrooms/4 baths/3,547 square feet

$700,000

Aaron Sims: 205-834-0798, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Sunday, June 28, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1513 Laurens St.

Birmingham

MLS#: 21455653

3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,467 square feet

$465,000

Rachel Kim: 205-837-1415, ARC Realty - Homewood

Sunday, June 28, 2026, 2-4 p.m.