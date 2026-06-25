280 corridor open houses June 27-28

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3200 Rob Roy Lane
3200 Rob Roy Lane
Birmingham
MLS#: 21456292
5 bedrooms/4 baths/4,400 square feet
$618,000
TJ Cunningham: 2054705101, eXp Realty, LLC Central
Gusty Gulas: 205-218-7560, eXp Realty, LLC Central
Saturday, June 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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3259 N. Broken Bow Drive
3259 N. Broken Bow Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21456725
3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,840 square feet
$499,900
Jordan Hosey: 205-213-2633, Real Broker LLC
Fleur Robinson: 205-645-3443, Real Broker LLC
Saturday, June 27, 2026, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
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5862 Shades Run Lane
5862 Shades Run Lane
Hoover
MLS#: 21436500
4 bedrooms/5 baths/6,439 square feet
$999,900
Pam Grant: 205-966-6507, ARC Realty 280
Saturday, June 27, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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3601 Crestside Road
3601 Crestside Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21456328
7 bedrooms/4 baths/3,547 square feet
$700,000
Aaron Sims: 205-834-0798, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, June 28, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1513 Laurens St.
1513 Laurens St.
Birmingham
MLS#: 21455653
3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,467 square feet
$465,000
Rachel Kim: 205-837-1415, ARC Realty - Homewood
Sunday, June 28, 2026, 2-4 p.m.