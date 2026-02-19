AmFirst recognized as 2025 Outstanding Corporate Citizen

× Expand Photo courtesy of AmFirst's Google Business Profile.

AmFirst has been selected as the 2025 Wells Fargo Outstanding Corporate Citizen by the Alabama chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

The credit union, which operates a branch at #2 Inverness Center Parkway along U.S. 280, was nominated by United Way of Central Alabama and honored for its charitable contributions and hands-on community involvement throughout 2025.

During the year, AmFirst and its employees contributed nearly $388,000 to United Way agencies serving five regions across Alabama. In addition to financial support, team members logged more than 1,800 volunteer hours and participated in more than 1,000 community events.

Among the organization’s initiatives in 2025 were a book drive that collected more than 1,500 children’s books for Better Basics, efforts that helped provide more than 55,000 meals statewide and scholarship awards through its longstanding Rising Star Program. Through its Community First Initiative, employees also helped raise and direct funding to several Alabama nonprofits.

“Giving back to the community is not just part of our mission — it’s at the core of our identity,” said Kevin Morris, president and CEO of AmFirst. “We believe that philanthropy is about showing up when people need us most and living the standard our members and communities deserve.”

The award was presented as part of National Philanthropy Day, which recognizes organizations and individuals who demonstrate a strong commitment to charitable service across Alabama.