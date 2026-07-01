Aritzia and PopUp Bagels set to debut at The Summit

× Expand Photo courtesy of PopUp Bagels

Two national brands are preparing to make their Alabama debuts at The Summit later this summer.

Canadian fashion retailer Aritzia and PopUp Bagels are both expected to open new locations at the Birmingham shopping center, marking each brand's first location in the state.

Expand Photo courtesy of Aritzia

Founded in Vancouver in 1984, Aritzia is known for women's apparel designed around timeless styles, premium fabrics and in-house brands. The company emphasizes quality materials sourced from mills in countries including Japan, Italy and France and operates boutiques designed with custom interiors, original artwork and personal styling services.

PopUp Bagels brings a different approach to the traditional bagel shop. Rather than offering sandwiches, the Connecticut-founded company serves hot bagels in small batches alongside rotating specialty cream cheese dips, encouraging customers to "Grip, Rip and Dip." The concept focuses on fresh-from-the-oven bagels with a crisp crust and soft interior, paired with a simplified menu that emphasizes quality over variety.

Founded by Adam Goldberg in Westport, Connecticut, PopUp Bagels has expanded nationally after gaining a following for its distinctive take on the classic bagel experience.

The Summit has not announced opening dates for either retailer, but both are expected to welcome customers later this summer.

For more information, visit thesummitbirmingham.com, aritzia.com or popupbagels.com.