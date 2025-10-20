Ashley's Macs founder, executive chef to speak to Hoover Small Business Alliance

× Expand Staff photo Ashley McMakin, founder of the Ashley Mac's restaurant chain, is scheduled to speak at the Oct. 22, 2025, networking breakfast of the Hoover Small Business Alliance.

Ashley McMakin, the founder and executive chef for the Ashley Mac’s restaurant chain, is scheduled to speak on entrepreneurship at the Hoover Small Business Alliance’s networking breakfast on Wednesday, Oct. 22.

The breakfast is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Vecchia Pizzeria and Mercato at 610 Preserve Parkway in The Preserve community.

McMakin started Ashley Mac’s as a catering business in 2005, offering home-style food like her mother and grandmother made, from the condominium where she and her husband lived in Homewood.

She later opened a catering and to-go location in Bluff Park and now has five locations that each include a sit-down café. Three of those are in Hoover (Inverness, Riverchase and Trace Crossings), and the others are in downtown Homewood and Cahaba Heights in Vestavia Hills.

Attorney and former state Rep. Paul DeMarco will serve as moderator for the Hoover Small Business Alliance event. Attendance is free and open to anyone interested in small businesses and entrepreneurship.

For more information, contact Traci Fox, founder of the Hoover Small Business Alliance, at 205-919-0561 or hooversmallbusinessalliance@gmail.com.