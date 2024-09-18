Avadian Credit Union opens new branch location in the Colonnade

× Expand By Jon Anderson Avadian Credit Union Avadian Credit Union at the Colonnade has opened a new location along U.S. 280. The new building is seen here in a picture taken in August.

Avadian Credit Union has relocated its Colonnade branch to a new, free-standing building at 3401 Colonnade Parkway along U.S. 280 in Birmingham. The branch, which opened on Monday, remains within the Colonnade area but has moved to a location nearer Colonnade Parkway.

“We are delighted to have opened in our new location in the Colonnade, bringing the redesigned branch experience that has proven so popular with our members in Midtown, Pelham, and Hueytown,” said Linda Cencula, President and CEO of Avadian Credit Union.

The new facility includes two drive-up, video-capable ATM Plus+ machines. These machines allow members not only to perform standard transactions but also to interact with Avadian team members via video, providing customer support beyond typical business hours.

“Between the technology and the new space, we think our existing members will really love the new branch, and it’s going to be a great place for us to create new relationships with future members,” said Elizabeth McDonald, Branch Experience Manager for the Colonnade location.