Back When: David DiPiazza, Oak Mountain High School US history teacher and boys soccer coach

× Expand Photo courtesy of David DiPiazza. Jessica and David DiPiazza.

David DiPiazza is a U.S. history teacher and coach of the boys soccer team at Oak Mountain High School. Last season, he led the Eagles to an undefeated season on their way to a state championship and was named Coach of the Year by the United Soccer Coaches. A native of Birmingham, DiPiazza previously coached at John Carroll High School and Birmingham-Southern College. DiPiazza chose to share a picture of himself and his wife, Jessica, as part of our “Back When” series.

Q: What’s the story behind this photo?

A: This is a photo of my then-fiancée, Jessica, and I in New York City in 2014. Boy, I was probably 30 pounds heavier. I just met my fiancée, before kids. So, life was a lot more simple. We did a lot of traveling back then.

Q: If you could go back in time to that day, what would you tell your younger self?

A: If I could go back in time, I would tell myself that life is about to get a lot more interesting. Maybe, not to have two kids 17 months apart. To space them out better would be a lot easier.

Q: What might people be surprised to learn about your younger self?

A: I didn't like to exercise as much back then.