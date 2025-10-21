Battle Republic relocating fitness studio from The Summit to Stadium Trace Village

× Expand Staff photo Battle Repubic founders Leah Drury and Lindsey Miller-Neal

Battle Republic, a fitness studio that blends boxing-inspired cardio with strength training and functional movements, is relocating its Birmingham location from The Summit to Stadium Trace Village in Hoover.

Studio co-founders Leah Drury and Lindsey Miller-Neal opened Battle Republic’s first location in Homewood in February 2019. The Summit location followed in August 2020, and a third studio opened in Tuscaloosa in November 2023. The Summit location closed in September of this year as plans moved forward for the Hoover site.

The new Hoover studio will occupy 1,700 square feet at 1017 Marble Terrace, next to Urban Cookhouse. James Kelley, Battle Republic’s community leadership and outreach leader, said the team is targeting an opening during the first week of November. Lucy Thrasher will serve as general manager of the Hoover location.

Battle Republic’s workout model focuses on low-impact cardio in a low-lit studio environment, incorporating elements of boxing, strength, and functional fitness.

For more information, visit battlerepublic.com or call 205-881-1711.