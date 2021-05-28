Bringing chicken to Chelsea

× Expand Photo by Leah Eagle. Jeff Webster, owner of Station 31 in Chelsea, is opening his second restaurant in the city. Chicken Fry’d will feature a chicken-only menu.

It’s been two years since Jeff Webster opened Station 31 in Chelsea. Now, he is preparing to open his second Chelsea eatery, this one focusing on chicken.

Webster converted the former Whataburger, which had been empty almost two years, into a modern space in which he will be opening Chicken Fry’d, an all-chicken restaurant serving what he calls “good food, fast.”

The entire interior has been redone with new tile, countertops and tables. The wood and gray palate is reminiscent of Station 31 and his first restaurant, Main Street Tavern in Montevallo.

The tables and booths inside will accommodate around 50 people, and a covered patio has also, been added for an outdoor dining option. The restaurant will also feature a drive through.

“This process has been a year in the making,” Webster said.

Looking around at the dining industry right now, Webster said he wanted to try to do something efficient because he believes if he does something, it has to be great.

“We started seeing trends, all these places that were really killing it focused on one thing and doing it well,” he said. “We knew Chelsea has a bunch of burger restaurants, but doesn’t have a lot of chicken. We need a simple option that’s quick, fast and easy but good food.”

Webster said he will implement the same chicken recipe he uses at his other restaurants, but Chicken Fry’d will be all boneless because it cooks faster.

“I feel like everything we do stems around the quality of what we do,” Webster said. “It’s fast food in essence, but we want to take it up a level.”

Everything from Chicken Fry’d will be made in house, including dressings, homemade lemonade and desserts. Webster said they will offer exceptional customer service, as patrons are doing them a favor by visiting the restaurant.

“The only reason we have jobs is because people come in and eat,” he said. “The food, service, quality and experience, we strive to do better.”

The menu will feature chicken tenders, chicken tender sliders, salads and chicken salad. Sides will include onion rings, French fries, mac ‘n cheese, broccoli salad, coleslaw and more.

One of the dining options will be family meals that are grab-and-go. Webster’s children are both involved in sports, and he said he wanted to make it easy for people to get their food fast.

While both the construction and hiring took longer than anticipated, Webster is excited to be opening and is creating over 50 jobs.

“We want to be humble about it. We are offering a service, and I hope people enjoy it,” he said. “I have to keep striving for better. My job is to bless others however God blesses me with this.” As of press time, Webster said the restaurant would be open in “the next two weeks” which would be the end of May or early June.

Chicken Fry’d will be open Monday through Saturday serving lunch and dinner.

As for the future, Webster said he does want more restaurants and loves what he does.

“I get to meet people from all walks of life, and I get to interact with them every day, and that’s what I love,” he said.