Bud's Best Cookies founder to speak at Hoover chamber luncheon Nov. 18

× Expand File photo Bud Cason, the founder of Bud's Best Cookies, at right, is scheduled to speak to the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. He is pictured here with his son, Al Cason, who is president of the company.

Bud Cason, the founder of Bud’s Best Cookies, is scheduled to be the keynote speaker for the November luncheon for the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce this week.

Cason has been in the cookie business more than 50 years and started Bud’s Best Cookies, which is based in Riverchase, in the early 1990s.

The luncheon is at the Finley Center, with networking beginning at 11:15 a.m. and lunch scheduled to be served at 11:30 a.m.

In addition to Cason’s talk, the luncheon will feature the presentation of the Hoover Public Safety Awards. Awards typically given out are the Police Officer of the Year, Firefighter of the Year, Paramedic of the Year, Telecommunicator of the Year and Detention Officer of the Year.

The luncheon costs $25, but attendees also can get a discounted general admission ticket to the Junior League of Birmingham’s Market Noel event at the Finley Center for an extra $12. The Market Noel ticket will be good for either Thursday, Friday or Saturday (Nov. 18, 19 or 20).

To make a reservation for the chamber luncheon, call 205-988-5672 or go to business.hooverchamber.org/events/details/november-chamber-membership-luncheon-1509.