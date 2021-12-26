Burlington opens new location in Brook Highland

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle. The Burlington location in Brook Highland opened on Nov. 19. This will make the seventh location in the state.

The national clothing franchise Burlington Stores recently celebrated its grand opening at its new location in Brook Highland on Nov. 19.

The Brook Highland location is the seventh Burlington store in the state.

“Our goal is to continue to offer communities great values on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores in a press release. “We’re expanding and growing our footprint across the county and excited to be opening a store in Birmingham. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover fantastic prices on a wide range of products. We know they will love the deals.”

The new location will feature an updated and clean design, making it easy for customers to navigate and find merchandise throughout the store.

The company’s stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers’ prices. Shoppers can expect to find clothing and footwear for men, women and children, footwear, baby items, holiday decor, pet care and toys. It also offers a layaway program available in most stores. Customers can place items on layaway at checkout and return to pay for them later.

Burlington

WHERE: 5275 U.S. 280 S., Suite 119

HOURS: Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Customers will enjoy a safe shopping experience, with safety and the well-being of customers and associates being the retailer’s top priority. Burlington will continue to follow social distance practices and cleaning measures in alignment with CDC guidelines.

Burlington is dedicated to giving back to the communities where customers and associates live and work, and supporting various philanthropic initiatives throughout the year.

To celebrate its grand opening, Burlington donated $5,000 to Rocky Ridge Elementary school as part of its partnership with adoptaschool.org.

“Funds will be used to support teachers and their classrooms so that they can purchase materials needed for their students to better learn and succeed,” according to the press release.

The store currently has 65 associates and is looking for people to fill other positions.

Burlington Stores is headquartered in New Jersey and finished fiscal year 2020 with a net sales of $5.8 billion. There were 792 stores in operation at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021, in 45 states and Puerto Rico.