Business Happenings - April 2022

Now Open

Culver's of Birmingham is now open at 6222 Tattersall Blvd. The new location is the second for owner Joseph McCarty, who also owns the Hoover location at Stadium Trace Village. The restaurant is known for its butter burgers and frozen custard and will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. 608-643-7980

Downtown Soaps is locally owned and operated by Jaime Echols, a Chelsea resident. She creates all-natural, homemade cold pressed soaps. They can be purchased in Snider's Pharmacy, Chelsea Apothecary and in the Nail Boutique and Spa in Mt Laurel, as well as on its Facebook page. 205-383-7449

E.W. Motion Therapy has opened a new location at 10 Meadowview Drive, Suite 201, just off U.S. 280 near the entrance to the Meadow View subdivision. The 2,358-square-foot clinic is open 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. 205-332-3000

Coming Soon

Jim Safron plans to open his third location of Burn Boot Camp in the Birmingham area in a new shopping center being the Meadow Brook community at the corner of Alabama 119 and Doug Baker Boulevard. The goal is to have Burn Meadow Brook open this summer, systems and support manager Tiffany Harbert said. The first location Safron opened was in The Village at Brock's Gap three years ago, and the second was in Homewood about a year ago.

News and Accomplishments

Alabama Power Co. Employees Credit Union ranked 14th in the nation in The Business Journals' first List of America's Most Efficient Credit Unions. APCO Credit Union’s operating expense ratio to average assets was 0.6304% for December 2021. Founded in 1953, APCO Employees Credit Union has grown to become the second largest credit union in Alabama with more than 72,000 members and $3.6 billion in assets and with 135 employees at 20 locations, including 6400 Tattersall Park and 370 Chelsea Crossroads.

Sain Associates, a multidisciplined consulting civil engineering and surveying firm based at Two Perimeter Park South, Suite 500 East, was inducted into the Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame in the corporation category at a recent ceremony at The Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa in Point Clear. The firm was founded 50 years ago by Charles “Hack” Sain, who was a 2006 inductee into the Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame and a 2008 inductee into the Associated General Contractor Construction Hall of Fame. Sain Associates has been instrumental in the development of more than 1,000 commercial projects; design of municipal, correctional, educational, federal housing and health care facilities; and more than 10 million square feet of industrial/distribution center projects on sites of 200 acres or more. Sain now has more than 60 employees, including staff who are licensed to provide engineering services in 23 states. 205-940-6420

The technology group at accounting firm Warren

Averett, 2500 Acton Road, Suite 200, has been named to ChannelE2E’s Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs List for 2021. This is the second year the Warren Averett technology group has received this recognition. The list honors the top-managed IT service providers that support customers through Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. Warren Averett’s Birmingham office was also recognized by the Birmingham Business Journal as Birmingham’s largest accounting firm in 2022. This is the 12th consecutive year that Warren Averett has been recognized as the largest CPA firm in the city. 205-715-8329

Personnel Moves

Brookwood Baptist Health recently named Charles Tyson as its new group chief financial officer for the five-hospital health care system. Tyson comes to Brookwood Baptist Health from the Steward Health Care System in the Miami-Dade Market, where he served as chief financial officer of a five-hospital system with a combined 1,775 licensed beds. Before being acquired by Steward Health Care, Tyson was CFO when the hospitals were under the ownership of Tenet Healthcare. Brookwood Baptist Health operates Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Homewood, a freestanding emergency department at 7131 Cahaba Valley Road in the Tattersall Park development off U.S. 280 and a primary care clinic at 5295 Preserve Parkway, Suite 210, in Hoover.

Anniversaries

Simply Infused, 5287 U.S. 280, Suite 249, is celebrating its eighth year in business. It features a tasting room and has over 60 olive oils from across the globe and balsamics imported from Italy. 205-408-4231

Sharkey's Cuts for Kids, 5263 U.S. 280, is celebrating its two-year anniversary. Clients can watch movies or play Xbox while getting their haircut. 205-991-5999

Dick's and Golf Galaxy, 310 Doug Baker Blvd., are celebrating their two-year anniversary at the Village at Lee Branch. 205-747-3121

See Eyewear, 200 Summit Blvd., is celebrating its second anniversary at The Summit in April. 205-761-4399

Elite Off Road Performance, 14555 U.S. 280, is celebrating its second anniversary in Chelsea. 205-677-2080

North Italia, 225 Summit Blvd., Suite 1100, recently celebrated the first anniversary of the opening of its first Alabama location. The restaurant features such items as antipasti, salads, pastas and wood-fired pizzas. 205-970-4182