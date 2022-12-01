Business Happenings - December 2022

Now Open

Devoted Health, a health care company that serves Medicare-eligible beneficiaries has expanded into eight additional states including Alabama. The company is serving the Birmingham, Mobile, Montgomery and north Alabama markets and established an office at The Colonnade. 877-762-3515

Pandora is now open at The Summit offering a wide selection of charms, earrings, rings and watches. 205-203-0062

Johnny Was, a California-based store, embodying true bohemian style with timeless technique and modern artistry is now open next to Kendra Scott and near Gus Mayer at The Summit. 659-599-7054

The modern-American fashion and lifestyle brand Frances Valentine is now open at The Summit. 646-480-2091

Gail and John Kirkpatrick have opened B Photo, Supplies, Framing, Printing & Studio Rental in The Village at Lee Branch at 1401 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 109. 205-968-1234

Coming Soon

Sav-A-Life Shelby, Inc., a faith based non-profit 501(c)3 provider of women’s services including pregnancy testing, peer-to-peer counseling, limited ultrasounds, pregnancy/parenting education classes and material resources is opening an additional office in Chelsea. Certified medical and trained staff will initially open this fall, 1-2 days a week providing limited services to women in need with the goal of opening 4 days per week in early 2023.

Relocations and Renovations

Buff City Soap has relocated from their previous location at 5631 U.S. 280 to a new space in Lee Branch Shopping Center. The store has other locations in Hoover and Mountain Brook. 205-730-9199 BuffCitySoapBirmingham on Facebook

Vapor Thrift Store’s Greystone location is back open after recently undergoing a remodel. The Westover location at 11271 U.S. 280 will remain open. Store hours and drop offs are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (with Westover staying open until 7 p.m.) 205-639-1077

New Ownership

Glennis Tillman of Douglasville, Georgia, has bought the Painting with a Twist franchise with locations in The Village at Lee Branch in Hoover and in Pell City from Hemen Patel. Her daughter and son-in-law, Kiondre and Eriel Dunman are managing the locations. 205-637-7777

News and Accomplishments

Mercantile by Miller in Brook Highland Plaza was selected for the 2022 Best of Birmingham Award in the Home Goods category by the Birmingham Award Program, which was established to recognize the best of local businesses in the community. 205-769-6986

Robert and Lulu Regard say they would like to sell their Crazy Cajun’s Boiling Pot restaurant at 125 Inverness Plaza and retire from the restaurant business after 25 years in it. 205-408-0630, Crazy Cajuns on Facebook

Personnel Moves

Dr. Jonathan Isbell has joined Southlake Orthopaedics and will see patients at both the MedPlex office at 4517 Southlake Parkway and Grandview office at 3686 Grandview Parkway. His specialties are sports medicine and orthopaedic surgery. He offers expertise in adolescent and adult sports medicine, including complex shoulder, elbow and knee injuries, as well as cartilage restoration procedures. He also offers hip arthroscopy. 205-985-4111

Real estate agent Anita Kilpatrick has moved her real estate license to Lake Homes Realty and will specialize in lake homes and land on and around Lake George and Catoma Lake. 256-510-1984

Avadian Credit Union, which has branches in the U.S. 280 corridor at 420 Old U.S. 280 in Greystone, 3439 Colonnade Parkway, Suite 100, and 15660 U.S. 280 in Chelsea, has expanded its business services lending team. The team will be led by Larry Uptain, who was promoted to commercial lending manager, and includes Blake Watkins, Clint Phillips and Quintin Milton. 205-437-3696