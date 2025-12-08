280 area business happenings: December 2025

× Expand Photo courtesy of Abercrombie & Fitch Starnes images - 10

NOW OPEN

Abercrombie & Fitch opened a new store at The Summit on Nov. 21. The store, next to Chuy’s, returns to Alabama after the chain’s Riverchase Galleria location closed in 2019 as part of a broader cost-cutting strategy driven by rising e-commerce trends.

ANNIVERSARIES

WDI Construction and Renovations LLC, located at 4960 Valleydale Rd. Suite 200, marks five years in business this December serving the Over the Mountain area. WDI (short for “We’ll do it”) began as a personal concierge service and later expanded into construction and home renovations. The company holds an active homebuilder’s license. Services include decks, screened porches, attic, bathroom and kitchen renovations, additions and more. 205-460-1537

Buff City Soap is celebrating three years of business at 300 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 200, in The Village at Lee Branch. The store offers handmade soaps, bath bombs, lotions, laundry soap, candles and other specialty items. Customers can also book parties for children or adults. 205-730-9199

Women First Pregnancy Center in Chelsea is celebrating three years of service, offering free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and life-affirming care for women and families. The center invites local residents, churches and businesses to support its mission by volunteering, donating or spreading awareness. 205-664-1668

Taco Mama is celebrating 15 years in business. The fast-casual Tex-Mex chain, known for its vibrant, kitschy atmosphere, began in Crestline Village in Mountain Brook in 2011 and now has locations at The Summit and off Alabama 119 near U.S. 280. The concept was inspired by the hole-in-the-wall burrito spots owner and founder Will Haver visited while traveling in California. The menu features a build-your-own taco bar, signature margaritas, fresh ingredients and options for a range of dietary needs. Summit: 205-977-7792; 119: 205-705-3333