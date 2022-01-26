Business Happenings - February 2022

Now Open

Grand Ticino by Amore is now open at 5511 U.S. 280, Suite 109, across U.S. 280 from its parent restaurant, Amore Ristorante Italiano. The new dining spot is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The market is open the same days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offers takeaway meals. Grand Ticino will host special events and plans on opening for dinner in the future. 205-437-1005

Coming Soon

Jeremiah's Italian Ice plans to open a new location in Chelsea at 16383 Old Highway 280 in the former KFC fast-food restaurant later this year. The frozen dessert franchise offers gelati, Italian ice and soft ice cream. It began in 1988 in Philadelphia in an ice cream truck, and the first brick-and-mortar location opened in Florida in 1996.

News and Accomplishments

× Expand Pari Barzegari

Pari Barzegari, vice president of Community and Career Development at The Shelby County Chamber, 1301 County Services Drive, was selected to participate in the U.S. Chamber Foundation Education and Workforce Fellowship Program. The program trains and equips leaders with access to experts and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges. 205-663-4542

Warren Averett, 2500 Acton Road, Suite 200, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and consulting firms, was listed on two of Forbes’ annual lists: America’s Best Tax Firms and America’s Best Accounting Firms for 2022. 205-979-4100

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Dec. 13 agreed to vacate a portion of a cul-de-sac on Adena Lane between the Cavender’s western wear store and the Dunkin’ doughnut and coffee shop to allow more usable land for a planned retail development that has yet to be named. The property is owned by Dantract and CWD. 205-879-0902

Personnel Moves

× Expand Dr. Selwyn Vickers

Dr. Selwyn Vickers assumed the role of CEO of the UAB Health System and CEO of the UAB/Ascension St. Vincent’s Alliance on Jan. 1, while also continuing to serve as dean of the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine. Following the recent retirement of former CEO Will Ferniany, UAB Health System strategically chose to adopt the CEO/dean model that several academic medical centers have implemented, including Emory University School of Medicine, Vanderbilt University, Johns Hopkins Medicine and University of Michigan Medical School. The UAB Health System includes numerous locations such as the UAB Medicine Inverness Clinic at 1250 Inverness Corners and the UAB Medicine Neurology at Greystone clinic at 7500 Hugh Daniel Drive, Suite 200.

Anniversaries

Amped Fitness, 3427 Colonnade Parkway, recently celebrated its 1-year anniversary at the Colonnade location. The fitness center offers classes, personal training, massage and tanning. 205-407-4784

Taco Bell, 6806 Tattersall Way, recently celebrated the second anniversary of its Tattersall Park location. The Mexican fast food restaurant is open daily from 7 a.m. to midnight and offers online ordering and delivery options. 205-538-0339

Pinspiration Birmingham, 201 Cahaba Park Circle, Suite 500/600, is celebrating its second anniversary this month. The craft studio offers classes, parties, kid's camps and pickup kits. 205-874-6193

Yum Yai Thai Takeout, 5246 U.S. 280, Suite 9, in Greystone, recently celebrated its second anniversary. It offers delivery and curbside pickup and is open Tuesday through Sunday from 4-8:30 p.m. 205-637-6352

Closings

Books-A-Million, 5287 U.S. 280, Suite 221, has permanently closed. The store had been in business at that location for 27 years. Other nearby stores include Alabaster and Trussville.