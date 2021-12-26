Business Happenings - January 2022

Now Open

Daniel and Tami Manofsky on Nov. 20 opened their 1,200-square-foot store Anatole’s, 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 101, that specializes in bicycle, skateboard and surfing merchandise and apparel, as well as repairs. The shop is in the new Cahaba Market strip center next to Cavender’s western wear store on U.S. 280. Anatole’s Bike Skate Surf on Facebook

Dunkin’ has opened a new doughnut and coffee shop at 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 100, in the new Cahaba Market strip center next to the Cavender’s western wear store.

Burlington is now open at 5275 U.S. 280, Suite 119, in the Brook Highland Shopping Center. It offers clothing for men, women and children, along with home decor items, gifts, beauty items and more. 205-236-2978

Coming Soon

Oak House, an upscale, American restaurant, will open in mid-January at 300 Carlow Lane in Dunnavant Valley. Owner Travis Grappo is a Mt Laurel resident who wanted to bring a new dining option to the area where he lives. Oak House will feature items including steak, seafood, pasta and desserts along with a full bar.

Proveer at Grande View plans to open as a senior living facility at 700 Corporate Ridge Road in the Meadow Brook area.

Alabama Goodwill Industries will soon open a new shopping and donation center in the Brook Highland Shopping Center.

News and Accomplishments

Grandview Cancer Center, 3690 Grandview Parkway, has been nationally recognized as an approved National Pancreas Foundation (NPF) Center by the National Pancreas Foundation. NPF centers are awarded after a rigorous audit review to determine that an institution’s focus is on multidisciplinary treatment of pancreatic cancer, treating the “whole patient” with a focus on the best possible outcomes and an improved quality of life. “Being designated by the National Pancreas Foundation as Alabama’s first and only Pancreas Center of Excellence means our team is being recognized for expertise in treating patients with pancreatic disease, both benign and malignant,” Grandview Cancer Center team surgeon Dr. John Christein said. 205-971-1000

Personnel Moves

EXIT Royal Realty, 13521 Old Highway 280, Suite 249, is pleased to welcome Lindsey Kenwright to its team. 205-848-2228

Regions, with offices at 102 Inverness Plaza, 341 Summit Blvd. and 5420 U.S. 280, recently announced Brad Kimbrough will retire Feb. 28 following a nearly 29-year career at the bank, the last 14 of which he has served as controller and chief accounting officer. Kimbrough will be succeeded as controller by Anil Chadha, a 20-year banking industry veteran who joined Regions in 2011 and currently serves as head of risk shared services and analytics. Chadha will lead the bank’s broader controller group, which includes Karin Allen, who has been elevated by Regions to serve as assistant controller and chief accounting officer. In addition, James Eastman of the controller group has been named assistant controller and will manage business unit controller functions. Jon Harden will continue as accounting and treasury operations manager.

Warren Averett, 2500 Acton Road, recently announced promotions in its Birmingham office: Aaron Nelson, asset management; Jennifer Pemble, health care; Jim Lazenby, assets management; Michael Nix, audit; Michael Rebarchak, audit; and Ryan Grauel, audit. 205-979-4100

Anniversaries

Christian Brothers Automotive, 6612 Tattersall Lane, recently celebrated the first anniversary of its Tattersall Park location. It offers a variety of auto care services including upkeep, maintenance and repair. 205-598-3106

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, 6401 Tattersall Drive, recently celebrated the second anniversary of its Tattersall Park location. 205-538-2700