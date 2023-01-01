Business Happenings - January 2023

Now Open

Lifeline Children’s Services, the largest evangelical adoption agency in the United States, celebrated the grand opening of its international headquarters in Birmingham with an open house and ribbon cutting on Dec. 8.

Burn Boot Camp had a soft opening for its new Meadow Brook location at 1801 Doug Baker Blvd. in December and is having its grand opening throughout the month of January. 205-903-8154

Precision Tactical Arms held its grand opening celebration Dec. 6 for its new location at 105 Inverness Corners. It is located between Fresenius Medical Care and Verizon. 205-848-8212

The Guthrie’s chicken restaurant has opened a new location in the former Zaxby’s spot at 4629 U.S. 280 S. 205-834-8164

Birmingham Wellness Massage has opened a second Hoover location at 2236 Cahaba Valley Drive, Suite 101, and plans to have a ribbon cutting and grand opening Jan. 5. 205-224-9406

Capella Pizzeria has opened in the Inverness Village shopping center at 4700 U.S. 280, Suite 13. 205-438-6108

Coming Soon

Southern Immediate Urgent Care recently leased a 5,800-square-foot standalone medical building on 1.37 acres along U.S. 280. It is situated across from the Chelsea Walmart Supercenter. Southern Immediate Urgent Care is headquartered in Alabama and has multiple locations throughout the state. They provide efficient, comprehensive family-friendly medical services in high-quality settings to meet a variety of healthcare needs. Services include lab/X-ray, primary care, occupational medicine and urgent care services for all ages.

The Naaman Clinic, a dermatology and skin cancer surgery clinic at 100 Concourse Parkway, Suite 265, in Riverchase, is building a new office in the Tattersall Park development near the intersection of U.S. 280 and Alabama 119. Most of the staff is expected to relocate to the new office as their primary worksite, but the Riverchase office will remain open as well, said Alyssa Cosby, a receptionist at the clinic. The target timeframe for opening the new office is next fall, Cosby said. The Naaman Clinic specializes in medical laser and cosmetic procedures. The clinic also offers services at other doctors’ offices in Trussville, Montgomery, Gadsden and Sylacauga. 205-453-4195

Relocations and Renovations

The AMC Summit 16 theater at The Summit shopping center is receiving a facelift, according to the general contractor, Petrie Construction. The project will include updates to the floor, concession area and box office, in addition to other changes. 205-298-1329

News and Accomplishments

Earlier this month, Avadian Credit Union announced the formation of the Avadian Foundation and awarded the first grants to organizations in the state of Alabama that are addressing needs in four key areas identified as the focus for the Foundation. Avadian has 12 locations throughout the Birmingham-metro area. 205-437-3696

× Expand DiDi Henry

DiDi Henry, sales representative with EXIT Royal Realty in Birmingham, was honored with the Bronze Award by EXIT Realty Corp. International. The award was given in recognition of closing between 25 and 49 real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022. 205-848-2228

Personnel Moves

Dr. Kelsey McCluskey, an optometrist, and Dr. Jessica Duddleston, an ophthalmologist, have joined the staff of the Alabama Vision Center, which operates at 7191 Cahaba Valley Road, Suite 203, in Hoover and 3928 Montclair Road in Mountain Brook. McCluskey’s clinical services include: comprehensive routine eye care, treatment and management of ocular diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, dry eyes, glaucoma, and binocular vision disorders. McCluskey also fits specialty contact lenses, including scleral lenses and orthokeratology lenses for myopia control. Duddleston is a comprehensive ophthalmologist specializing in cataract surgery, laser eye procedures, medical and surgical glaucoma, diabetic eye exams, and macular degeneration, among other things. 205-991-2021

Anniversaries

Anatole’s Bike Skate Surf celebrated its first anniversary at 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 101, in the Cahaba Market shopping center in late November. 205-536-6084