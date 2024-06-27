Business Happenings - July 2024

Now Open

Summit Pediatrics has now opened its newest location at 1200 Providence Park #100. Summit Pediatrics has one other office in Chelsea and is also affiliated with Sylacauga Pediatrics. The doctors on staff offer both well and sick care to infants, children and teens. The new location is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

205-637-0044, sylacaugapediatrics.com

Amazing Lash Studio has opened its first Birmingham-Hoover area location in The Village at Lee Branch at 250 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 200. The studio offers lash extensions, lash lifts, brow waxing and tinting, brow lamination, lash tinting and facial waxing. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

205-654-7039, amazinglashstudio.com

Coming Soon

The La Quinta Inn and Suites in Chelsea is planning to open in coming months as construction nears the end. An exact date is not set, but a representative of the hotel said that reservations can be made through the hotel beginning in August, and they plan to allow online reservations by Nov. 1. The local manager will be recruiting staff in the coming months as well. Chelsea’s first hotel will offer guests a complimentary breakfast, WiFi, EV and boat parking amenities, along with access to a gym and outdoor pool.

334-778-7059, wyndhamhotels.com

Specialty medicine will soon have a new home on Doug Baker Boulevard. Legacy Pain & Spine Specialists and Lung Care And will treat patients in a new shared facility. Lung Care And offers pulmonary care, critical care and palliative and hospice care. Legacy offers patients state-of-the-art treatment options for chronic pain management.

lungcareand.com; legacypainandspine.com

The third J. Crew Factory in Alabama is set to open this summer in the Cahaba Village shopping center, off of U.S. 280. The store carries casual, versatile clothing for the whole family.

factory.jcrew.com

Relocations and Renovations

La-Z-Boy has completed renovations of its stores at 2944 John Hawkins Parkway and 5401 U.S. 280.

205-733-1937, 205-437-0280; la-z-boy.com

News and Accomplishments

Bojangles, which has a location in Chelsea at 15392 U.S. 280, has started offering catering through a new partnership with ezCater. This is Bojangles’ first venture into catering as a company, though select franchises previously have offered the service. Bojangles has at least 20 locations in Alabama, including in Hoover, Trussville, Fultondale and McCalla in Jefferson County.

205-678-0449, bojangles.com/catering

The Greater Birmingham Humane Society recently named Dr. Russell Johnson, DVM, as its new chief veterinary officer. Johnson received his bachelor’s degree in animal science from Tuskegee University.

205-942-1211, gbhs.org

Cat-N-Bird winery, 11661 Old Highway 280, has now acquired its brewing license and will be serving locally made beer under its new label, Spitting Llama Brew Co. Spitting Llama will begin by offering a blonde ale and watchman red, with more varieties to come in the future.

205-610-9463, cat-n-bird.com

NobleBank & Trust, 361 Summit Blvd., Suite 100, is pleased to announce the addition of Morgan T. Copes as vice president and relationship manager. Copes brings a wealth of experience and a distinguished track record in both banking and community engagement to his new role. He will leverage his extensive experience to drive business development and support commercial clients.

205-588-7060, noblebank.com

J&M Tank Lines, 1100 Corporate Parkway, is pleased to announce that Jeff Null has been named the new vice president of operations. He comes to the company with over 30 years of experience in the trucking industry. J&M specializes in dry-bulk transportation, with experience in food-grade, liquid bulk and plastic materials across the Southeast and beyond.

800-456-8265, jmtank.com

Personnel Moves

Brian Bentley and Brady Cunningham have joined the RealtySouth office at 109 Inverness Plaza as Realtors, while Bernard Hobson and Destiny Gunnels have joined the company’s Chelsea office as Realtors at 331 Chelsea Corners Way, Suite 101.

Brian Bentley: 205-296-4615, Brady Cunningham: 205-603-9157, Bernard Hobson: 205-826-8419, Destiny Gunnels: 205-473-2155; realtysouth.com

Anniversaries

Elite Dentistry and Implant Center, 100 Chelsea Corners Way, Suite 113, is celebrating 24 years in business. The business offers cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, crowns, dental implants and more. Elite Dentistry is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Friday by appointment only.

205-678-2525, elitedentistryal.com

Pediatric Care of Chelsea, 15582 U.S. 280, Suite 110, has been serving patients in Chelsea and the surrounding area for one year. The clinic offers well and sick visits, as well as urgent care, to infants, children and teens. Patients can be seen on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

205-800-8713, pediatriccarechelsea.com

Constant Companion Animal Hospital, 150 Narrows Dr., is celebrating its two-year anniversary. The clinic offers full-service veterinary care for cats and dogs, including dental care, diagnostics, emergency and urgent care, surgical procedures and wellness visits.

205-635-0313, constantcompanionvet.com

Howarth-Haddock Design, an upscale furniture boutique, is enjoying its three-year anniversary at 56 Manning Place in Mt Laurel. The shop carries one-of-a-kind furniture and décor pieces and is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

205-381-0576

Station 31 Kitchen, 104 Chesser Drive, is celebrating its fifth anniversary in Chelsea. The restaurant offers a full menu with sandwiches, pasta, chicken, meatloaf and other homestyle entrees. There is also a full bar serving cocktails, beer and wine. Dine-in Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

205-677-2158, “Station 31 Kitchen” on Facebook

The Inverness Country Club, 1 Country Club Drive, celebrated its 51st anniversary in May. The club offers a golf course, racquetball, swimming, fitness classes, tennis courts and event space for use.

205-991-8608, iccalabama.com

SoCal Smoothie Company has been in business at 16688 U.S. 280, Unit B, in Chelsea for one year. They serve guilt-free smoothies, acai bowls, chicken salad and other healthy meal options. The store is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

205-718-1821, socalsmoothieco.com

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, 16383 U.S. 280, has been serving cool treats in Chelsea for one year. The shop serves Italian ice and the signature gelati, which is a treat layered with Italian ice, soft-serve ice cream and sometimes other mix-ins. Customers can stop by weekdays from noon until 9 p.m. and until 10 p.m. on the weekends.

205-618-9118, jeremiahsice.com

United Community Bank celebrated one year on Meadow Lake Drive in June. The bank is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

205-705-1540, ucbi.com

Liberty Mutual/Comparion Insurance Company has been open for one year in Meadow Brook’s Corporate Park. The business offers vehicle, property and life insurance.

205-995-9883, comparioninsurance.com