Business Happenings - June 2022

Now Open

The Chelsea location of Buffalo Wild Wings, 110 Atchison Parkway, opened May 9. The casual dining restaurant and sports bar franchise specializes in Buffalo wings and sauces. 205-677-9058

Family-owned and -operated Besitos Mexican Kitchen, 5479 U.S. 280 W., Suite 102, is now open, serving a combination of authentic dishes and Tex-Mex classics. 205-326-7248

BenchMark Physical Therapy opened a new clinic at 2659 Valleydale Road on May 9. It is the company's 10th location in the Birmingham area. The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. BenchMark offers in-person and telehealth options for outpatient physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return-to-performance therapy, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs. BenchMark's other Birmingham-area clinics are in Riverchase, Bluff Park, Morgan Road Plaza, Lakeshore Pavilion, Broadway Park, downtown Homewood, Chelsea, Crestline and Moody. 205-905-6922

Coming Soon

Greystar, 3171 U.S. 280, a rental housing properties company, recently announced that it is accepting apartment home reservations at Overture Tributary at 3171 U.S. 280, which is part of its Active Adult portfolio designed for individuals 55 and older. Overture Tributary is scheduled to open in Winter 2022. Call or visit online for more information on the community and early apartment home reservations. 205-905-6000

Progress Bank is adding a third Birmingham-area office in Meadowbrook slated to open this fall. It will be located in a previous PNC Bank building. According to President and CEO David Nast, “The greater Birmingham area is an important market for us, and opening a location on U.S. 280 to better serve clients is a perfect fit. We’ve hired some excellent bankers to run the new office and lead our expansion in Jefferson and Shelby counties.” 888-403-4783

Relocations and Renovations

Van Gogh Window Fashions has relocated its showroom from 4500 Valleydale Road, Suite 500, to 2402 Valleydale Road. The store offers a wide variety of shades, shutters and blinds professionally measured and installed. 205-987-3711

Skin Wellness Center of Alabama hosted a ribbon-cutting May 5 after relocating its office in Chelsea to 5406 U.S. 280, Suite A-100, in the Greystone area of Hoover. The office offers medical and cosmetic dermatology services. 205-871-7332

News and Accomplishments

MoveWell Mobile Therapy & Performance is a mobile physical therapy service designed to bring pain relief on demand. It now offers a new platform where people can book appointments on demand at a time and place convenient for them with any of three available PTs. 256-479-1597

Capstone Communities in May planned to begin construction of 189 cottage rental homes on about 30 acres along Alabama 119 across from The Outlook at Greystone apartment complex. The property sits about a mile north of U.S. 280, slightly north of the St. Vincent’s One Nineteen Health & Wellness center, to the east of the Greystone Founders community and a little south of the Calumet Meadow community. The development will include lofts, one- and two-story cottages and two-story townhouses with private yards. Capstone Communities plans to have the first units available in the summer of 2023 and all 189 homes completed by the end of 2023. 205-414-6400

Capstone Building Corp. and partner Dobbins Group have completed construction of the 204-unit Easterwood Apartments complex in Gardendale. 205-803-5226

Personnel Moves

Regions Bank, with multiple branches in the U.S. 280 corridor, has hired Dan Massey as chief enterprise operations and technology officer, effective May 9. Directly reporting to Regions Financial Corp. President and CEO John Turner, Massey will lead teams that oversee several critical functions of the company, including enterprise operations, application development, information technology, information security, data and analytics, and corporate computing. 205-766-8500

John Collier has joined Progress Bank as senior lender and market leader for Shelby County at the Meadow Brook office, which is scheduled to open in June. “We are thrilled to have John take on this new role to lead our expansion into Shelby County with our new Meadow Brook office, slated to open this fall,” Birmingham Market President Sean Johnson said. 205-822-5500

Anniversaries

Rest Easy Medical, 517 Cahaba Park Circle, is celebrating its first year in business. Rest Easy Medical is a private CPAP store that also offers sleep studies. 205-635-2727

Ace Hardware, 300 Carlow Lane, Suite 108, is celebrating the second anniversary of its Dunnavant Valley location off Shelby County 41. 205-980-7221

The Lee Branch location of Express MRI is celebrating its two-year anniversary. It offers $399 all inclusive MRIs with no doctor referral required and exam results within 24 hours. 205-736-0764

Abundance Yoga, located at 5361 US-280, Suite 106A in the Bazaar 280 shopping center, is celebrating its second anniversary. 205-540-5842

Diamond Golf Cars is celebrating the second anniversary of its Inverness Plaza location. The golf store offers one of the largest golf car selections in the state. 206-769-6335