Business Happenings - March 2022

Now Open

Optical store Lenscrafters’ new location at 133 Summit Blvd., The Summit, is now open and offers eye exams, eyeglasses, contact lenses and more. 205-879-2534

Highlands College recently opened its new campus at 3600 Grandview Parkway, taking over the former Cahaba Grand Conference Center space. 205-963-6900

Coming Soon

Several new shops will soon be opening at The Summit, 214 Summit Blvd., including Levi's Next Gen, The Good Feet Store and Blue Sushi Sake Grill. 205-967-0111

Relocations and Renovations

Nordstrom Rack’s location at River Ridge at 4616 U.S. 280 plans to relocate to The Summit and open in spring 2023. The current location is the only one in the state. 205-578-3100

Apex Systems, a technology services business that incorporates industry insights and experience to deliver solutions that fulfill its clients’ digital visions, is relocating from One Perimeter Park South, Suite 140, in Birmingham to an office with about 3,000 square feet on the 11th floor of The Offices at 3000 Riverchase in Hoover. The new office was expected to open around the beginning of March, said Alan Paquette, vice president for property management for Jim Wilson and Associates and property manager for The Offices at 3000 Riverchase. 205-623-1115

News and Accomplishments

Regions Bank, which has offices at 102 Inverness Plaza, 341 Summit Blvd. and 5420 U.S. 280, recently announced it has launched a commercial business development team focused specifically on helping small businesses build customized plans for financial success. The new team complements Regions’ commercial banking solutions group and is led by banking veteran Jordan Baxter, a senior vice president in commercial banking. Baxter and the commercial business development team are focused on helping business owners and managers maximize growth potential and create greater efficiencies while meeting complex financial needs.

Peggy Wiggins is returning to Oh Hair Beauty Salon, 10699 Old Hwy 280 Building 1, Suite 1, after having a baby and is available by appointment. Tori Woods is now with Oh Hair and is accepting appointments. Oh Hair has been in business for 23 years and is full-service, including a nail technician. 205-678-9644

Dr. David A. McLain, MACR, FACP, at McLain Medical Associates, P.C., 2229 Cahaba Valley Drive, has been awarded the master designation from the American College of Rheumatology. Also, Rachael Gregg, CRNP, was recently hired as a nurse practitioner to his practice to join Mallory Nabors, CRNP. 205-991-8996

RateMyAgent recently announced Stephanie Millard as a multiple winner of its 2022 Top Awards for sales. She was a top-five agent for Shelby County and a top-10 agent for Alabama. Millard is a real estate agent with Lake HomesRealty, 15 Southlake Lane, Suite 200, and focuses on properties on Lay Lake, Lake Heather, Deerwood Lake, Highland Lakes, Greystone Lake II, Lake Wehapa and Southlake. 866-525-3466

Personnel Moves

Danberry at Inverness, 235 Inverness Center Drive, an all-inclusive rental senior living community, recently had three key promotions. Jaclyn Gardner has been named director of operations management by Life Care Services®, an LCS company, which manages Danberry. Gardner served as executive director at Danberry for more than 12 years. In addition, Jeana Robinson has been promoted to executive director, while Cody Lytton has been promoted to associate executive director. Robinson has been with Danberry since 2011 when she joined the staff as director of health care services. Lytton has been part of the Danberry team since 2010 and is considered one of the most versatile and committed employees, serving in his seventh position in 11 years. 205-443-9500

Ohio-based Union Home Mortgage recently announced the hiring of Carl Douglas as a producing brand manager and Michelle Benefield Smith as a loan officer in Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook, Homewood, Hoover and the Greater Birmingham area. Prior to joining UHM, Douglas served as a loan officer at First Bank Mortgage. Smith is also experienced in working with Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs and Rural Development loans. 1-877-846-4968

Anniversaries

Chopt recently celebrated the first anniversary of its location at 331 Summit Blvd., The Summit, in the former Johnny Rocket's space by REI. 205-749-8880

North Italia is celebrating the first anniversary of its location at 225 Summit Blvd., The Summit. 205-970-4182

Firestone Complete Auto Care is celebrating the second anniversary of its location at 6606 Tattersall Lane. 205-995-9057

Real and Rosemary is celebrating the second anniversary of its location at 323 Summit Blvd., The Summit. It plans to open a third location in Crestline Village this spring. 205-820-7200

The Anvil Pub and Grill, 611 Doug Baker Blvd., a British-inspired pub at the Village at Lee Branch, is celebrating its second anniversary. 205-637-7100

Fancy Fur, 5291 Valleydale Road, a pet spa and boutique, is celebrating its 14th anniversary. 205-408-1693