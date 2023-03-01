Business Happenings - March 2023

Now Open

Buckle, a new store at The Summit, is one of America’s favorite denim destinations while staying true to its mission: to create the most enjoyable shopping experience possible for its guests. Popular items feature jeans, on-trend tops, shoes, and accessories. Hours are Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. 205-346-1660

Mavis Tires & Brakes recently opened in Greystone. Mavis stocks popular tire brands. Hours of operation are Monday-Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-408-2720

Southern Immediate Care is now open in Chelsea. The medical facility is equipped to handle a wide range of medical issues and offer a range of services including diagnostic tests, treatment for common illnesses and injuries, sports injuries, employment physicals, and drug testing. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday (excluding major holidays). 205-749-2048

The Florist in Chelsea is now open and is a full-service floral and gift shop providing a wide range of flowers and gifts at affordable prices. 205-767-3742

Blue Sushi Sake Grill recently opened at The Summit, offering “creative ingredients with energetic vibes and premium cold sake with happy moments to give you a fresh and fun new way to experience sushi.” 205-922-0880

Dr. Rekha Chadalawada of Summit Pediatrics has opened a second location off Valleydale Road across from Jefferson State Community College’s Shelby-Hoover campus at 1200 Providence Park, Suite 100. The original location of Summit Pediatrics opened in Chelsea in 2013. Dr. Chadalawada also has been a part of Sylacauga Pediatrics since 1999. Sylacauga Pediatrics and Summit Pediatrics have a combined four pediatricians and four nurse practitioners. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The practice sees patients from birth to age 21. 205-637-0044

McKenzie Strategies is now open at 200 Chase Park S., Suite 226, near the intersection of Riverchase Park and U.S. 31. The new mental health group practice offers non-emergency counseling services to individual adults/adolescents/children, couples and families experiencing issues including, but not limited to: depression, anxiety, trauma, stress management, grief, life transitions, self-esteem and identity issues, relationship issues, and school issues. Founded by LPC and Clinical Supervisor Matt McKenzie, the practice includes three full-time licensed counselors — Savannah Becotte, MA, ALC; Ryan Jackson, MA, ALC; and Kristin Williams, MA, ALC — who are accepting new clients for in-person and telehealth appointments using private pay (sliding scale options available), Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and Medicaid. The practice also includes FLY (Freedom Lies in You), a program for area military veterans and police/fire first responders seeking peer support and coping skills. 205-517-3102

Coming Soon

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice plans to open this spring in the former Ditsy Daisy spot. The franchise, owned by Chelsea residents, will offer gelato, Italian ice and soft ice cream.

News and Accomplishments

The nominating committee for the board of directors of America’s First Federal Credit Union has nominated Katie Voss and Ross Mitchell to fill two positions on the board of directors for the next three years. Voss is vice president of risk management for Brasfield & Gorrie and was first elected to the America’s First Federal Credit Union board of directors in 2020 and currently serves as vice chairwoman. Mitchell works for Tenet Healthcare as vice president of external and governmental affairs for Brookwood Baptist Health in Alabama and director of government relations in Tennessee. 205-995-0001

Byars Wright recently announced Gabe Clement as its new president. Clement joined Byars Wright as a broker in 2014 before launching the agency’s Birmingham branch in 2019 and becoming sales team leader in 2021. He is one of Byars Wright’s six shareholders.

Alicia Huey, a Greystone resident, home builder and developer with more than 30 years of experience in the home building industry, recently was elected as the 2023 chairman of the National Association of Home Builders during the association’s International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas. Huey is president of AGH Homes, a custom home building company she founded in 2000. In addition to building high-end custom homes for buyers on individual lots, AGH Homes has also built in several golf course communities in Hoover and Vestavia Hills.